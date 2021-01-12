The Fyffe Red Devils used a third-quarter defensive effort to take the lead and hold on for a 65-58 win against the Plainview Bears at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday night.
Micah Johnson scored 17 points, Parker Godwin added 17 points and five assists and Brody Dalton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Fyffe, who improved to 11-4 overall after notching the Class 3A, Area 14 victory. Tate Goolesby finished with eight points with seven rebounds and four assists.
Luke Smith sank four 3-pointers and led the Bears (18-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. Cole Millican scored 14 points, Dylan Haymon chipped in 13 points and Jacob Henderson had five rebounds.
Fort Payne 70, DAR 56:
Lane White scored a game-high 27 points and Malik Turner had 14 points as Fort Payne defeated Kate Duncan Smith DAR in Fort Payne on Friday night.
Bryson Richey and Eli Kirby finished with nine points apiece for the Wildcats, who improved to 8-7 overall.
Lathan Miles led the Patriots with 17 points, Major Walker added 13 points and Ryan Buchanan and Nicholas Hardin finished with 11 points apiece.
Fort Payne led 36-23 at halftime and 57-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Ranburne 71, Collinsville 65:
Billy Briggs scored 26 points with 14 rebounds and Colton Wills added 25 points with nine rebounds to lead the Collinsville boys in a 71-65 loss to the Ranburne Bulldogs in Ranburne on Friday night.
The Panthers trailed 42-36 at intermission and 53-43 entering the final period. Despite Collinsville scoring 22 points in the fourth, Ranburne added an 18-point output.
Collinsville’s Jacob Jones made three 3-point baskets and finished with 11 points, Luke Henderson had six rebounds and Dawson Lathan had five rebounds.
Traci McMahan scored 17 points, Colby Hanson chipped in 14 points and Cade Mitchell had 10 points for Ranburne.
Boaz 75, Crossville 42:
Landin Cox finished with 12 points as Boaz outscored Crossville 24-11 in the third quarter en route to a 75-42 win in Crossville on Friday night.
Boaz held a 27-16 halftime lead before pulling away with a strong third-quarter run to lead 51-27 by quarter’s end.
Tyler Cox and Quentin Chapman each scored nine points for the Lions.
Chadan Hamilton and Gael Vazquez had 17 points apiece for Boaz.
Last Thursday, Landin Cox hit four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Crossville in a 78-61 loss at Cleveland.
Chapman scored 11 points and Tyler Cox added nine points for the Lions.
Pisgah 90, Ider 65:
Jeffrey Shirley had 20 points, Hunter Robinson scored 15 points and Drake Whisenant added 13 points in Ider’s 90-65 loss against Pisgah in a 2A, Area 15 matchup Friday night.
Pisgah (4-6) raced to a 29-14 first-quarter lead and a 45-34 halftime lead. The Eagles outscored Ider (5-11) 26-18 in the third quarter to extend their lead to a commanding 71-52 lead by the start of the fourth.
Brody Parker finished 22 points, including five 3-point baskets, for the Eagles. Mason Holcomb scored 19 points, Jacob Hendricks added 18 points and Zach Cornelison had 14 points.
Last Thursday, Whisenant scored 19 points, Massey had 17 points and Shirley had 12 points as the Hornets defeated Donoho 66-62.
Skyline 62, Valley Head 25:
Jordan Burt and Gavin Bain scored six points apiece as Valley Head was limited to just three first-half points in a 62-25 loss to the Skyline Vikings at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Monday.
A Burt free throw accounted for the Tigers’ lone point of the opening period and Eian Bain scored the only shot from the field in the second quarter to bring the halftime deficit to 40-3.
The Tigers dropped to 1-13 with the loss.
Valley Head earned its first win of the season with a 66-18 triumph against Gaylesville on Saturday.
On Friday, Eian Bain finished with 16 points and Chandler Johnson added 13 points in a 64-46 loss at Woodville.
Jackson Peek scored a game-high 29 points, Caleb Dolberry had 14 points and Garrett Copeland chipped in 12 points for Woodville.
Woodville led 20-19 at halftime and the game was tied at 37 leading into the fourth quarter.
