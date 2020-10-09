Eagles clip Hornets in overtime

Fox Tinker scored on a 10-yard run to lift the Pisgah Eagles to a 34-27 comeback win in overtime against the Ider Hornets in Ider on Thursday night.
Hunter Robinson and Matthew Norman combined for 242 yards rushing for the Hornets (1-7, 0-4 Class 2A Region 7). Robinson carried the ball 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and Norman had 104 yards rushing on 12 attempts with two scores.
Tinker finished with a game-high 217 yards rushing on 33 attempts and four touchdowns for the Eagles (2-5, 2-2). Mason Holcomb threw for 128 yards, completing 13 of 26 attempts.
Ider scored all of its points in the first half and took a 27-14 lead.
Robinson scored on a 2-yard run for the Hornets before Tinker scored on runs of 29 and 4 yards to give Pisgah a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Robinson scored on a run from 6 yards out at the start of the second period and Norman added scoring runs of 22 and 54 yards before halftime.
Tinker ran for a 17-yard score in the third and Parker Law added a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 1:10 left in regulation to force overtime.
Pisgah tallied 334 yards of offense (206 rushing) and 18 first downs.
The Hornets finished with 297 yards of offense (242 rushing) and 10 first downs.
Ider travels to Falkville on Friday.
