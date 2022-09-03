No. 1 Red Devils roll past Bison

Logan Anderson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Blake Dobbins, as No. 1 Fyffe blanked North Sand Mountain in a Class 2A, Region 7 opener at Paul Benefield Stadium on Friday night.
The Red Devils, 2A’s top-ranked team, moved to 2-0 behind two rushing touchdowns from Brodie Hicks.
Anderson finished with 77 yards rushing on three attempts, hauling in a 32-yard scoring pass from Dobbins early in the second quarter to put Fyffe in a 42-0 lead.
Hicks scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 37 yards, respectively, to help the Red Devils take a 14-0 lead in the opening period. Anderson ran for a 15-yard score to make it 21-0 with 7:12 remaining in the period, before adding a 52-yard scoring run 4 minutes later.
Ryder Gipson broke loose for a 53-yard TD run with 2:03 to play in the first quarter to make it 35-0.
With 1 minute left in the third quarter, Bryce Totherow rushed for a 20-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
The Red Devils amassed 355 yards of offense, while limiting NSM (0-3) to 92 yards. Fyffe tallied 309 yards rushing to 35 for the Bison.
Owen Blackwell recorded an interception for Fyffe, and Yahir Balcazar was 6 for 6 on extra-point kick attempts.
The Red Devils play Whitesburg Christian Academy in their second region contest of the season at Madison County Elementary School next Friday.
