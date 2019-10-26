Wildcats fall to former region foe

CULLMAN – The Fort Payne Wildcats’ 3-game winning streak came to an end Friday night in 42-23 loss to the Cullman Bearcats on the road.
The Bearcats took the game’s opening possession and started one of their best possessions of the night right after kickoff.
That opening drive lasted 14 plays, covered 80 yards and ended on a QB sneak from Cullman junior Max Dueland to put the Bearcats up 7-0 with 6:43 left in the first.
Fort Payne quickly responded on their first offensive play when tailback Hunter Love rumbled down the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to the Cullman 23-yard line.
Matthew Shaddix picked up 10 yards on the ground a play later to get the ball in the red zone and the ‘Cats later punched it into the end zone to tie things up at 7-all.
Cullman then moved it effectively through the air, despite heavy rainfall, and moved the chains twice on third-down passes before junior tailback Jaylen Hughey found the end zone to put Cullman back up 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Fort Payne had a holding call negate an 11-yard gain by quarterback J.D. Blalock. The Wildcats then fumbled after getting backed up and Cullman dove on the ball and took over just 20 yards away from the goal line.
It took the Bearcats seven plays to get those 20 yards, but they eventually turned that turnover into points when Jayden Sullins scored from short distance to make the score 21-7.
The ‘Cats benefited from gains of 14 and nine from Love and Blalock on their next drive before a third-down sack forced Fort Payne to punt.
Cullman then drained out the rest of the time in the first half and took a 14-point lead into the break.
Fort Payne’s running game got them back within striking distance early in the third when the Wildcats opened the second half with a 73-yard touchdown drive that consisted of six consecutive handoffs to Hunter Love.
Love bowled over a few Cullman defenders for 39 yards on the first snap of the half and then had runs of 7, 6, 3, and 3 before scoring from 15 yards out.
Fort Payne then elected to go for two and came up short, which left the score at 21-13 early in the third.
The Wildcat defense then forced the quick punt they needed to give their offense a chance to cut into the lead further.
Fort Payne quickly got across midfield before a pair of 15 yard runs by Shaddix and Love helped set up Alex McPherson for a 23-yard field goal attempt. On a soaking wet surface, Alex nailed his kick through the uprights to make the score 21-16 late in the third.
Unfortunately for Fort Payne, that was as close as they would get to mounting a late comeback.
Cullman’s Jaylen Hughey took off for 70 yards on the Bearcats’ next offensive snap and they scored three plays later when Dueland kept the ball on a bootleg and scored from five yards out.
Cullman then forced a quick punt from Fort Payne and Hughey had a 41-yard run that moved the ball inside the five before Dueland scored again on a QB sneak to make the lead 35-16.
Fort Payne then moved the chains on a 16-yard run by Love and a 19-yard completion from Blalock to Carter Pinholster, but a deep pass was later tipped and intercepted by Cullman’s Noah Bussman to end the drive.
Four plays later, Sullins took off for an 87-yard touchdown run that made the score 42-16 with four minutes left to play.
Fort Payne’s offense scored once more on a 5-yard touchdown run by Love as the final minutes ran off the clock to make the final score 42-23.
The loss dropped Fort Payne’s record to 7-2. They host Carver-Birmingham for senior night next week. Cullman evened up their regular-season record at 5-5 and will take next week off before traveling to Mae Jemison for the first round of the playoffs.
