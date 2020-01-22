Wildcats place 3rd at Opelika duals

After a first-round exit at the regions duals, the Fort Payne wrestling team responded with a 4-1 performance and finished third at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day dual event at Opelika on Monday.
Fort Payne earned wins against Dothan (66-10), Opelika (66-9), Columbus (Ga.) (46-36) and Central (48-31). The Wildcats’ one loss was against Southside (37-36).
David Miguel went 5-0 with three pins and two forfeit wins for the Wildcats. Cole Blalock had four wins by pin and one by forfeit, Arturo Martinez had four wins by pin and one win by major decision and Riley Kuhn earned four wins by pin and one by forfeit.
Jax Cyrus finished with two wins by pin and two by forfeit, and Noah Tidmore went 4-1 with two wins by pin and two wins by forfeit.
Tanner Harris had three wins by pin and finished 3-2. Taylor Roe was 3-2 with three wins by pin. Rodrigo Martinez earned two wins by pin and one by forfeit and finished 3-2. Dawson Williams went 2-3 with two victories by pin, Riley Walker was 2-3 with a win by pin and a win by forfeit and TJ Tate had three wins by pin and finished 3-2.
Fort Payne visits Darlington, Ga., for the Darlington Classic on Saturday.
