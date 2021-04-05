In a complete-game pitching effort, Sam Crowell tossed a no-hitter while striking out five and walking four in Plainview’s 12-0 rout of Ider at the 2021 Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Crowell threw 38 strikes from 73 pitches for Plainview (8-11).
Brayden York had three hits and three RBIs for the Bears, who amassed 13 hits and 10 RBIs. Noah White accounted for three hits with an RBI and a run scored, John Mathis Arnold added two hits with two RBIs and Regan Davis recorded two hits and scored a run.
In the Bears’ second game against Pleasant Valley on Thursday, they were limited to just two hits in a 4-0 loss.
Plainview left six runners stranded in scoring position.
Ider 6, Collinsville 3:
Peyton Hood finished with two hits and scored two runs, while striking out eight and allowing six hits in Ider’s win against Collinsville at the 2021 Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
The Hornets (17-7) led 5-2 entering the third inning after plating three runs in the bottom of the first. Hayden Jackson hit a fly out to right field and Hunter Robinson tagged up and scored to bring Ider within 2-1. Matthew Norman singled to center field, scoring Hood from third base for the tying run, before Rylie Lassetter scored Ider’s go-ahead run on a passed ball with two outs in play.
In the bottom of the second inning, Lassetter singled on a ground ball to left field, plating Robinson and Hood and lifting the Hornets into a 5-2 advantage.
Ider collected eight hits.
Keaton DeBoard and Dalton Hughes led Collinsville with two hits apiece.
