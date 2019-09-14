Bears bitten by Bulldogs on the road

The Plainview Bears fell to 0-2 in regional action following Friday's 38-14 defeat on the road against the Susan Moore Bulldogs.
Friday’s bout was scoreless until the final minutes of the first quarter when Susan Moore tailback Anthony Cervantes scored on an 8-yard run.
The Bears quickly answered back with a scoring drive that ended on a 21-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Noah White to receiver Corey Blair. The Bears missed their PAT though and trailed 7-6 with 7:11 left in the first half.
Susan Moore responded just 18 seconds later with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Sisson to Ramon Maldonando Vasquez.
The Bulldogs then got the ball back and added a 21-yard field goal from Jesus Aguilar before the break to jump ahead 17-6 at halftime.
The Bulldogs padded their lead with two more touchdowns in the third. One came on a 40-yard pass from Camden Lackey to Sisson. The other came on a 2-yard run by Lackey.
A 16-yard touchdown run by Cervantes was the Bulldogs’ final score of the night before Plainview tailback Brody McCurdy punched the ball across the goal line from four yards out.
White completed 8-of-13 passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked five times.
Zeb Ferguson led the Bears’ receivers with three grabs for 28 yards.
McCurdy carried the load for Plainview’s running game. He rushed for 124 yards and a score on 30 carries.
On defense, White intercepted a pass and both Ferguson and Ethan Hope recovered fumbles.
The Bears will look to bounce back in another crucial region game at home against the Sylvania Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.