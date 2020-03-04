The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved changes to winter sports alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 classification period Monday.
DeKalb County schools were involved in the changes.
In basketball, Fort Payne joins Scottsboro, Buckhorn and Arab in Class 6A, Area 15. Crossville, Douglas and Boaz will compete in Class 5A, Area 13. Collinsville and Geraldine will compete with Glencoe and Hokes Bluff in Class 3A, Area 12. Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania will compete with Asbury in Class 3A, Area 14. Ider joins Pisgah, Section and North Sand Mountain in Class 2A, Area 15. Valley Head will compete with Skyline, Woodville, Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville in Class 1A, Area 13.
Fort Payne will compete against 42 other Class 6A schools in the 2020-22 indoor track and field seasons. Fyffe and Geraldine will compete against 26 other schools in Class 1A-3A.
Fort Payne faces 35 other Class 5A-6A schools in 2020-22 wrestling, while Ider will compete against 19 other Class 1A-4A schools.
Here are other notes from the AHSAA’s decision Monday:
- Bowling, which just completed its fifth season with one division in boys and girls, will now have two divisions for championship play. Continued growth of the sport justified creating two divisions – Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A for boys and girls.
- In wrestling, to create balance based on number of schools participating, the Central Board approved reorganizing the three divisions for championship play – from 1A-5A, 6A and 7A to Class 1A-4A, Class 5A-6A and Class 7A.
- Basketball alignments will remain 16 areas in Classes 1A-6A and eight areas in Class 7A. The competitive balance factor, which was instituted for member private schools in 2018-19, did affect two private school teams. St. Luke’s Episcopal, currently in 1A, earned enough points to move to Class 2A; and Madison Academy’s teams, playing basketball in 5A, will move to Class 6A.
- Divisions will remain the same for indoor track with competitive balance affecting four private schools. Whitesburg Christian, Bayside Academy and Saint James will move from 1A-3A to 4A-5A, and UMS-Wright, which moved to 6A in the current alignment, will drop back to 4A-5A in 2020-21. No teams were affected by the competitive balance factor in bowling or wrestling.
- Spring sports alignments for the upcoming classification period will be released in May after the conclusion of the 2020 spring sports championships.
