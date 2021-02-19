The Fort Payne wrestling team posted 54 points through two rounds for fifth place overall as the AHSAA Class 5A-6A State Wrestling Championships moved into the quarterfinal round at Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Thursday.
Fort Payne’s David Miguel (106 pounds), Cole Blalock (126), Dawson Williams (145), Arturo Rodriguez (152), Riley Kuhn (220) and TJ Tate (285) all won second-round matches to advance at the state meet.
Miguel won his first match against Holtville’s Garrison Beatty in 20 seconds and his second match against Hartselle’s Jacob Doshier in 30 seconds, setting up Friday’s quarterfinal-round match against Elmore County’s Ramon Lazado.
Blalock defeated Elberta’s Shea Gleason in 1:15 and Mountain Brook’s Nathan McCain in 3:02.
Williams won against Buckhorn’s Jake Squires by forfeit in his first match and beat Lincoln’s Quin Cotten in 1:32.
Rodriguez defeated Scottsboro’s Aiden Goggans (5:10) and Clay-Chalkville’s Jeremiah Theus by decision.
Kuhn’s matches lasted a total of 63 seconds on Thursday. His first was a 30-second tilt against Corner’s Kaden Huey; his second was a 33-second victory against Charlie Hollis of Gulf Shores.
Tate topped Will Blount of Spanish Fort (2:00) and Decatur’s Hunter Claborn (1:17).
Arab held a 73-71 scoring edge against Gardendale in the 5A-6A division following Thursday’s matches.
Arab won last year’s Class 1A/5A state championship and Gardendale won last year’s Class 6A state championship.
With the creation of the new Class 5A/6A division and Arab’s move to Class 6A in the current classification, both schools surged to the top Thursday.
Wetumpka, McAdory and Fort Payne were knotted right behind the leaders with 59, 58 and 54 points, respectively.
This classification period, wrestling changed its divisions slightly with Class 1A/4A created for schools in the smallest four classes. Class 7A remained the largest 32 schools by enrollment in the AHSAA. Those divisions crowned state champions last week with Ashville winning its first state crown at the 1A/4A state championships at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. Vestavia Hills won the school’s 16th state title overall with the Class 7A state championship at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
Moody junior Cory Land (41-0) grabbed the spotlight as well, extending his current winning streak to 148 straight AHSAA match wins dating back to his eighth-grade year in 2018.
Wrestling in the 126-pound weight class this year, Land won two matches Thursday with pins at 1:28 and 1:45 to extend his current winning streak. His last lost came in the section finals four years earlier. After that loss in 2018, he rebounded that year to go 4-0 a week later to win his first state title.
Land finished his eighth-grade year at 53-2 and has compiled a 197-2 record overall with three consecutive state crowns. He was 56-0 last season winning the 120-pound division.
Arab, Gardendale and Wetumpka dominated the first session advancing 14, 13 and 13 wrestlers to the second round. The three schools combined for 28 pins in the process.
Complete results of the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships are available at trackwrestling.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.