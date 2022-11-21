Braiden Thomas put in another impressive rushing performance in Sylvania's AHSAA Class 3A state quarterfinal-round win.
The running back garnered 78.6% of the online vote this weekend to earn The Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.