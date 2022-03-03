Fort Payne boys rank fourth in first super poll

As Alabama high school soccer coaches selected their first super polls — the top teams regardless of classification — this week, the Fort Payne boys were voted as the No. 4 overall team in the poll.
Meanwhile, the Crossville and Collinsville boys remained in the upper half of their respective class rankings, and the Collinsville girls posted at No. 13 in 1A/3A this week.
In the boys super poll, the Fort Payne boys (6-1-1) placed behind top-ranked Vestavia Hills (11-1), Grissom (5-0-2) and Homewood (7-2-1), respectively. In the 6A boys poll, the Wildcats ranked second behind Homewood. Chelsea took the No.3 spot.
In the 4A/5A boys poll, Crossville (3-0-1) was selected as the sixth overall team. Montgomery Academy (9-0-1) topped the class, with Indian Springs (4-1-4) second and Guntersville (8-1-2) third.
In 1A/3A boys, Collinsville (4-3) locked in at No. 2 behind 3-0-3 Bayside Academy. Westminster-Oak Mountain ranked at No. 3.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville (2-3) remained in the 1A/3A rankings at No. 13. Trinity (3-1) was the top-ranked team this week, Donoho (2-0) was second and Susan Moore (11-1) was third.
In the girls super poll, Oak Mountain (8-1-1) topped the list, with 9-2 Hewitt-Trussville ranking second and 7-1 Auburn third overall.
Here are the polls, with records in parentheses:
BOYS
SUPER POLL
1. Vestavia Hills – (11-1)
2. Grissom – (5-0-2)
3. Homewood – (7-2-1)
4. Fort Payne – (6-1-1)
5. Fairhope – (6-1-2)
6. Auburn – (7-1-1)
7. Oak Mountain – (6-2-2)
8. Davidson – (6-1-2)
9. Chelsea – (7-1-1)
10. Mountain Brook – (9-2-2)
11. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
12. Pelham – (7-3)
13. Briarwood – (6-2)
14. Montgomery Academy – (9-0-1)
15. Indian Springs – (4-1-4)
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills – (11-1)
2. Grissom – (5-0-2)
3. Fairhope – (6-1-2)
4. Auburn – (7-1-1)
5. Oak Mountain – (6-2-2)
6. Davidson – (6-1-2)
7. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
8. James Clemens – (5-2-4)
9. Daphne – (6-0)
10. Theodore – (6-0)
11. Sparkman – (5-1-3)
12. Austin – (1-0)
13. Hoover – (3-4-3)
14. Enterprise – (4-2-1)
15. Bob Jones – (2-4)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (7-2-1)
2. Fort Payne – (6-1-1)
3. Chelsea – (7-1-1)
4. Mountain Brook – (9-2-2)
5. Pelham – (7-3)
6. Briarwood – (6-2)
7. McGill-Toolen – (4-3)
8. Southside-Gadsden – (4-1-2)
9. Helena – (7-4-2)
10. Randolph – (5-3)
11. Spanish Fort – (5-2)
12. Hazel Green – (6-2)
13. Opelika – (3-1)
14. Wetumpka – (5-1-3)
15. Scottsboro – (8-2-2)
Also receiving votes: Baldwin County.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (9-0-1)
2. Indian Springs – (4-1-4)
3. Guntersville – (8-1-2)
4. Russellville – (4-1)
5. Westbrook Christian – (5-0)
6. Crossville – (3-0-1)
7. John Carroll – (4-4)
8. Oneonta – (4-2)
9. St. Michael – (2-2-2)
10. Boaz – (4-5-2)
11. Tallassee – (3-2)
12. LAMP – (1-2-1)
13. American Christian – (2-0)
14. Brewer – (2-1)
15. Pike Road – (5-4)
Also receiving votes: Leeds.
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (3-0-3)
2. Collinsville – (4-3)
3. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (5-2)
4. Mars Hill – (2-2)
5. Montgomery Catholic – (6-1-3)
6. Dononho – (2-0)
7. St. Luke’s – (3-3-1)
8. Tanner – (4-3-1)
9. Trinity – (2-2)
10. Danville – (2-0)
11. Houston Academy – (1-0)
12. Elkmont – (2-2-1)
13. Providence Christian – (0-0)
14. Susan Moore – (4-7-1)
15. St. Bernard – (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Prattville Christian.
GIRLS
SUPER POLL
1. Oak Mountain – (8-1-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville – (9-2)
3. Auburn – (7-1)
4. James Clemens – (6-1-1)
5. Homewood – (6-0-1)
6. Spain Park – (4-2-1)
7. Bob Jones – (5-3)
8. Chelsea – (8-1)
9. Mountain Brook – (5-2)
10. Montgomery Academy – (2-1-1)
11. Guntersville – (3-1-1)
12. Huntsville – (4-2-2)
13. Southside-Gadsden – (6-3)
14. Northridge – (4-1-1)
15. Briarwood – (3-1-1)
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (8-1-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville – (9-2)
3. Auburn – (7-1)
4. James Clemens – (6-1-1)
5. Spain Park – (4-2-1)
6. Bob Jones – (5-3)
7. Huntsville – (4-2-2)
8. Vestavia Hills – (3-2-4)
9. Fairhope – (8-1-1)
10. Foley – (10-0-1)
11. Sparkman – (5-3-1)
12. Thompson – (4-4-2)
13. Smiths Station – (7-5)
14. Florence – (8-1)
15. Hoover – (4-3)
Also receiving votes: Grissom.
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (6-0-1)
2. Chelsea – (8-1)
3. Mountain Brook – (5-2)
4. Southside-Gadsden – (6-3)
5. Northridge – (4-1-1)
6. Briarwood – (3-1-1)
7. Spanish Fort – (6-3-2)
8. McGill-Toolen – (2-2-1)
9. Pelham – (4-1-1)
10. Calera – (4-0-1)
11. Hazel Green – (4-2)
12. Oxford – (3-2)
13. Pell City – (3-3-3)
14. Baldwin County – (7-4)
15. Opelika – (3-1)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (2-1-1)
2. Guntersville – (3-1-1)
3. St. Michael – (5-2)
4. Indian Springs – (3-1-1)
5. St. John Paul II – (2-3)
6. Westminster Christian – (2-0)
7. Carroll-Ozark – (5-1-1)
8. St. James – (0-0)
9. Westbrook Christian – (6-2)
10. Altamont – (0-1)
11. John Carroll – (1-4)
12. Lincoln – (8-4)
13. East Limestone – (3-2)
14. American Christian – (4-0)
15. Faith Academy – (0-0)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Trinity – (3-1)
2. Donoho – (2-0)
3. Susan Moore – (11-1)
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (3-2-1)
5. Mars Hill – (1-1)
6. Glencoe – (1-1)
7. Cottage Hill – (4-6)
8. St. Luke’s – (5-3)
9. Montgomery Catholic – (5-3)
10. Providence Christian – (1-1)
11. Danville – (2-0)
12. Whitesburg Christian – (0-0)
13. Collinsville – (2-3)
14. Bayside Academy – (1-3)
15. Elkmont – (5-0-1)
Also receiving votes: Orange Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.