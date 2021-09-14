Jacksonville State stuns Florida State on final play

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks notched another milestone win under head coach John Grass this weekend.
Zerrick Cooper hooked up with Damond Philyaw-Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown as time expired, allowing the Gamecocks to stun the Florida State Seminoles 20-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., last Saturday.
"You've got to play at a certain level execution-wise in these type games and we did that night," Grass said, as players and coaches celebrated around him. "We missed a chance to score on the same play before. Damond was open and we missed him and we decided to do it again.
"He beat his man, Zerrick made a perfect throw, he made a great cut down there and Ahmad (Edwards) made a big block and got him in the end zone."
Philyaw-Johnson was mobbed by his teammates in the corner of the end zone as the stunned pro-FSU crowd of 60,198 looked on. The celebration continued on Bobby Bowden Field well after midnight as the Marching Southerners and JSU fans who made the trip cheered their Gamecocks.
It took less than 20 minutes against Florida State for Cooper to etch his name in Jacksonville State's record book as the school's all-time leading passer.
For the second time in 11 months, the Gamecocks took the fight to the Seminoles of the Atlantic Coast Conference and led early. This time, however, Jacksonville State fought back and pulled out in its second straight game against an FBS opponent.
Cooper's 12-yard pass to Quan Charleston at the 8:32 mark in the second quarter moved the Jonesboro, Ga., native past Eli Jenkins (7,652 yards from 2013-16) atop the career passing list.
Cooper — who threw for 232 yards in October 2020 in a game that was added after COVID-related protocols forced all of FSU's originally scheduled non-conference games to be canceled — finished with 242 against the Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday and now stands at 7,819 in his career.
The Gamecocks struck first with a time-consuming 15-play scoring march that Josh Samuel finished off with a two-yard run with 11:08 to go in the second quarter. Alex Karajic’s extra point gave Jacksonville a 7-0 lead.
JSU forced a Florida State punt on the ensuing series and quickly moved from its 33 to the Seminoles' 17. But Pat Jackson fumbled after being tackled in the backfield and Sidney Williams scooped up the loose ball and returned it 27 yards to near midfield.
Florida State tied it at 7-7 when Jashaun Corbin ran 12 yards to the end zone at the 5:01 mark and Ryan Fitzgerald added the PAT.
A 31-yard punt return by Keyshawn Helton set up Florida State's go-ahead touchdown. Corbin ran 27 yards deep into Jacksonville State territory and McKenzie Milton, the UCF transfer who drew the start at quarterback, finished off the Seminoles' scoring drive with a 2-yard toss to Wyatt Rector with nine seconds left before halftime.
Fitzgerald added a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Cooper's 23-yard touchdown pass to Edwards with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter pulled Jacksonville State to within 17-14 and made him the JSU career leader in TD passes with 62, surpassing Ed Lett. His 63rd career touchdown pass turned out to be one of, if not the, most memorable in Jacksonville State's storied football history.
Jacksonville State hosts ASUN Conference rival North Alabama (0-2) on Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field in a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 26-18-3 and have won the last three meetings.
Notes: The Gamecocks evened the all-time series with Florida State at 2-2; JSU's first win in the series came in 1947 by a score of 7-0. ...JSU improved to 69-22 overall under Grass. …It was Florida State's first loss to a non-FBS program since getting beat by William & Mary in 1959.
