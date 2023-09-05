Back-to-back games of scoring 50-plus points to start the 2023 season.
Yes, finding offense hasn’t been a problem for the Fort Payne Wildcats through their first two games.
They’ll look to keep it rolling as the Mae Jemison Jaguars visit for an AHSAA Class 6A Region 8 opener at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I think it's been a team effort,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We talk all the time that it takes 11 players to complete a pass. The offensive line has to be sound in their pass protection. The (running back) has to execute his pass protection assignment or his route. All four receivers have to run their routes with precise timing and spacing. Then, the (quarterback) has to make the correct reads and deliver the football on time to the correct receiver.
“There is a lot that goes into a successful passing game but our guys have been executing very well the first two weeks. Because of the success in the passing game, the running game has been very simple but very effective, as we rushed for over 200 yards last week vs. Etowah.”
Fort Payne (1-1) rebounded from its 56-51 season-opening loss to longtime rival Scottsboro last week, routing Etowah 54-27 on the road.
Fort Payne’s Dax Varnadore passed for 338 yards with four touchdowns while completing 16 of 26 passes against Etowah. Blake Griggs had six receptions for 124 yards and two scores, Nolan Fowler caught four passes for 87 yards and a TD and Kaden Dubose finished with a 46-yard touchdown reception, while cashing in a rushing score behind 57 yards on four carries. Carter Blalock contributed 56 yards rushing on 10 attempts with a score and Bennett Blanks and Taylor Chaparro each added rushing scores.
Defensively, Carter Tinker led the way with 13 tackles, including eight solo stops and a sack. Blanks, Connor Kinsley and Luke Patton recorded nine tackles apiece.
Last Friday in Huntsville, the Jaguars (1-1) defeated Tanner 33-27 for their first win. Decatur beat Jemison 54-23 in the season opener.
“(The Jaguars) have some big offensive lineman and they seem to get stronger as the game goes,” Elmore said. “They really took over the game in the second half of their win over Tanner last Friday night.”
Etowah’s Darreon Taylor is a running back who will also line up at QB in short-yardage offense, Elmore said.
Jemison also has a pair of defensive ends who are attracting a lot of national recruiting attention. Rayshaun Swain and Hezekiah Harris are the anchors of the Jaguars’ defense, Elmore said.
“We will have to be very good on offense to have a chance of blocking them successfully,” he said.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fort Payne has won all three matchups against Jemison, including last year’s 49-8 triumph.
