Coming off their second-highest single-game scoring output in program history, the Fyffe Red Devils look to continue their historic postseason charge Friday.
The Red Devils, a No. 1 seed from Class 3A’s Region 7, host the Walter Wellborn Panthers, a No. 2 seed from Region 5, in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m.
After trailing 14-6 heading into the second quarter of last week’s playoff opener against Oakman, Fyffe’s offense became supercharged, humming to five second-quarter touchdowns en route to a season-high single-game point total in a 69-21 victory.
Fyffe (11-0) finished with 555 yards of offense, including 529 from its run game. Ike Rowell rushed for a team-high 225 yards and five rushing touchdowns, while adding a 26-yard scoring pass.
The Red Devils extended their program-record winning streak to 41 games, including 47 in a row at home. Last Friday, they came one point shy of tying the program’s single-game scoring record of 70, set October 19, 2007, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Meanwhile, Wellborn (9-1) advanced to Friday’s second-round contest after a 63-20 blowout win against Phil Campbell.
The Panthers, led by head coach Jeff Smith in his 12th season with the program, finished as Region 5’s runners-up behind defending 3A state champion Piedmont.
Wellborn averages 39 points per game and allows 10 per contest. The lone loss on the team’s 2020 resume is a 27-21 defeat by Piedmont. The Panthers have notable wins against Ohatchee (20-14), the only team to have beaten Piedmont this season, Saks (20-0), a region foe and second-round postseason contender, and Anniston (12-7), a 4A program also competing in the second round of the playoffs.
Fyffe holds a 3-0 series record vs. Wellborn. The programs met twice in 2013. The last meeting was also in a second-round state playoff matchup, in which the Red Devils won 35-21 in November 2013. Fyffe won 34-6 in a regular-season contest earlier that same season, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Friday’s winner will advance to the state quarterfinal round and play the winner of the Winfield-Ohatchee game Nov. 20.
