In the final state high school football poll of the 2022 season, undefeated Fyffe maintained its No. 1 position in Class 2A, while Valley Head dropped to eighth in 1A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, released Wednesday morning.
Class 6A Fort Payne and Class 2A Collinsville missed the top-10 cut, but received nominations from DeKalb County.
The ASWA doesn't rank teams during the postseason.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108
10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17
Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213
2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137
5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127
6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79
7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78
9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136
10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207
3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154
4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132
6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95
10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*--Record includes four forfeit losses.)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Patrician (14); 10-0; 212
2. Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154
5. Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110
6. Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.
