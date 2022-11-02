In the final state high school football poll of the 2022 season, undefeated Fyffe maintained its No. 1 position in Class 2A, while Valley Head dropped to eighth in 1A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, released Wednesday morning.

Class 6A Fort Payne and Class 2A Collinsville missed the top-10 cut, but received nominations from DeKalb County.

