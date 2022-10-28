DeKalb County runners advance to state meet

Both Fort Payne and Plainview varsity cross country teams qualified for the AHSAA Cross Country State Championships with strong performances in the sectional races at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
The state races will be at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Fort Payne girls advanced as the Class 6A-Section 5 5K winner, led by Anahi Barboza’s second-place individual finish in 19:39.02 behind Oxford’s Katie Keur (18:22.30). Kyndal Hughes (19:53.27) placed third for the Wildcats, while Abigail Vega (20:43.23) was fifth, Arianna Ignacio (21:01.85) sixth, Madison Wright (21:09.59) eighth and Reese McCurdy (21:33.00) ninth. Sara Boatwright (21:50.88) finished 12th, Isabel Reyes (22:02.11) clocked in 15th, as Ava Kate Jett (22:10.38) was 16th and Ruthie Jones (22:43.81) 19th.
A trio of Fort Payne boys finished in the top 10 of their race, helping the team advance to the state meet with a second-place finish behind Oxford. Pablo Rodriguez (16:57.44) placed fifth, Tyler Anthony (17:15.50) was sixth and Samuel Moses (17:16.11) was seventh for the Wildcats. Daniel Deleon (18:24.23) added a 17th-place finish, while Lane Pilotte (18:31.17) placed 18th and Ian Norman (18:43.32) was 22nd.
The Plainview girls qualified for the Class 3A state race with a third-place finish in the 3A-Section 3 meet, while the Plainview boys also qualified for the state race with a fourth-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Plainview’s Jaxson Bruce (20:26.20) placed second behind Glencoe’s Katie Giles (20:18.33). Abby Williams (21:57.44) placed 11th, Abigail Mays (22:20.07) finished 15th and Lyda Smith (24:24.58) was 28th. Emma Graham (25:26.62) clocked in 34th, Addie Kate Higdon (25:54.89) placed 37th, Marlee Townsend (26:19.99) was 40th and Jada Hampton (26:34.36) added a 43rd-place finish, as Bristol Waldrop (26:52.09) was 44th and Jayden Blackwell (28:37.72) was 51st.
Aubree Cleveland was the lone state qualifier for the Sylvania girls (fifth place), clocking in 13th individually.
In the boys’ 3A-Section 3 race, Ephan Benjume (18:35.66) paced Plainview with a sixth-place finish. Israel Johnson (19:16.06) placed 14th, Collin Hall (19:23.39) finished 15th and Cayson Hall (19:33.96) clocked in 17th. Ryder Mauldin (21:05.86) added a 36th-place finish, Will Jackson (21:13.49) placed 39th, Jackson Smith (22:27.71) was 45th and Brandon Horton (23:19.27) was 54th, while Aaron Easterby (23:23.29) placed 55th and Eli Crawford (23:42.67) placed 58th.
Andrea Hernandez was Collinsville’s lone state qualifier, clocking in at 25:02.50 in the 1A-2A-Section 3 girls race.
