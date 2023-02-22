Luke Smith had 20 points and six rebounds, leading four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring, as No. 3-ranked Plainview dusted Glencoe 83-46 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday morning.

“We really challenged our guys to be focused,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said. “It was all about energy and effort.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.