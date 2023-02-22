Luke Smith had 20 points and six rebounds, leading four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring, as No. 3-ranked Plainview dusted Glencoe 83-46 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday morning.
“We really challenged our guys to be focused,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said. “It was all about energy and effort.”
The Bears (28-6) advanced to Thursday’s regional final after maintaining a 40-24 halftime advantage and ballooning it to 61-42 by the start of the fourth quarter.
“We went on that run and found the right person at the right times,” Plainview’s Jonah Williams said.
Williams swished four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Landon White added 15 points and seven rebounds and Dylan Haymon chipped in 14 points and five assists.
Glencoe (18-13) challenged the Bears for the majority of the opening half. Haymon sank a 3 and converted a 3-point play before sending an alley-oop pass to White for a dunk, allowing Plainview to close the first quarter on a 3-0 run.
Garrett Morgan, who tallied 19 points, made a 3 to pull the Yellow Jackets within 20-11 before swishing another 3 off a steal to slice Plainview’s lead to 20-14 with 7:09 to play in the half. He added six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, while Aiden Cornutt contributed 13 points and Andrew Greene had eight points and five rebounds.
“(Glencoe) took advantage of some opportunities and lived up to the expectation,” Coker said.
The Bears gained an advantage in paint points (52-20) and points off turnovers (36-16).
“We shared the ball, made the right plays and our defense was working,” Smith said.
Plainview closed the first half with a 4-0 run. Haymon assisted Smith with a dunk and a layup before he scored a layup as time expired.
During a critical stretch of the third quarter, Williams scored a layup before sinking a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining to give Plainview a 51-33 lead. He splashed home another 3 to close the period.
In the fourth quarter, Haymon dished to Williams for his third 3 to extend the Bears’ advantage to 64-42 with 7 minutes left in regulation. Haymon threw a lob pass to White for a dunk and Smith threw down a two-handed dunk in transition to make it 77-46 with 2:35 left.
