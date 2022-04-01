Plainview topples Ider, Section at Wildcat Classic

In a complete game, Sam Crowell sat 13, walked none and surrendered two hits in Plainview’s 4-0 shutout win against Ider at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic on Thursday.
Levi Brown doubled on two hits and drove in two runs, while Braden Haymon and Braxton Henson each added a double for the Bears (16-4).
Andrew Blevins and Hayden Jackson registered a hit apiece for the Hornets (16-5).
Cody Tinker struck out seven and walked none while giving up nine hits in six innings on the mound.
Plainview’s Friday game against Glencoe was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit times-journal.com for updates and read about how the Bears fared in the tournament finale in the Wednesday, April 6 edition.
On Wednesday, Ethan Williams had a solo home run sail over the center-field fence to cap the scoring in the seventh inning of Plainview’s 13-3 rout of Section in its Wildcat Classic opener.
Williams added a double and plated three runs on three hits with an RBI, Crowell drove in four runs on 4-for-4 hitting and scored three runs and Logan Payne doubled on two hits with two RBIs and three runs scored. Haymon doubled on two hits and plated two runs, and Henson drove in two runs.
The Bears scattered 14 hits with 11 RBIs and stranded seven runners.
Henson picked up the win in four innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing four hits for three runs. Trey Rutledge delivered three strikeouts and no walks while giving up three hits in relief.
Jacob Cooper surrendered nine runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and six walks in five innings for the Lions.
Drake McCutchen tripled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Section left seven baserunners aboard.
Ider 2, Sylvania 0:
Peyton Hood struck out nine and walked none while giving up three hits and no runs in a complete game, as Ider blanked Sylvania in an opening game for both teams at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic on Wednesday.
Matthew Norman and Layne White each doubled for the Hornets, who collected five hits.
Gavin Chambers took the loss on the mound for the Rams in a complete-game performance, striking out six, walking none and allowing five hits.
Josh Scott doubled on two hits for Sylvania.
Fyffe 5, Glencoe 4:
Will Edge and Bentley Coffee each doubled as Fyffe took an early lead and never surrendered it in a win against Glencoe at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic on Thursday.
Coffee drove in three runs on two hits, Jake Wooden added two hits and Trenton Rowell plated a run on two hits for the Red Devils (9-9).
Will Stephens picked up the win on the mound in 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while retiring four and walking two.
On Tuesday, Yahir Balcazar belted a three-run home run across left field, as Fyffe routed Pisgah 10-4.
Balcazar’s homer gave the Red Devils a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning.
Fyffe’s Stephens doubled on two hits and scored four runs, Aubrey Baker doubled on two hits and plated two runs, Rowell doubled and drove in two runs and Blake Dobbins plated a run on one hit with an RBI.
The Red Devils tallied 10 hits to Pisgah’s eight.
In the win, Stephens allowed one hit and no runs while walking one in 1 1/3 innings. Balcazar tossed five innings in the start, striking out seven and walking one while giving up six hits for four runs.
Section 11, Sylvania 4:
Jonah Gurley and Eli Mattox drove in two runs apiece for Sylvania in a loss to Section at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic on Thursday.
The Rams (6-8) were limited to four hits while drawing five walks and leaving 10 runners stranded in scoring position.
Brody Smith surrendered two hits for three runs with three strikeouts and two walks in the loss.
Sylvania grabbed a 2- lead in the bottom of the second inning, before the Lions pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the third.
