Collinsville’s Rylee Tillery poured in four of her five 3-point baskets amid a fourth-quarter rally, finishing with 17 points, and Tyla Tatum added 16 points in a 61-57 loss to Sand Rock at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium at Collinsville High School on Wednesday.
The Panthers trailed 43-34 at the start of the fourth quarter, where they closed the gap to 53-51 behind a barrage of 3-pointers. Collinsville sank seven 3s across the period, scoring all but two of their late-game points from shots beyond the 3-point arc in the Class 2A Area 12 matchup.
Tatum assisted Tillery with a 3-pointer and Sophia Wills found Nayeli Mata for a corner 3 to pull the Panthers within 45-40 with 4:55 remaining in regulation.
Tatum made a pair of free throws with 1:53 left to cut it to 53-48, before Tillery drilled a 3 — assisted by Mata — to make it a two-point game with 1:06 to play.
Kennedy Henderson stole a Collinsville pass with 49 seconds left, and Zoey Handy split two free-throw attempts during a 1-and-1 shooting situation with 35.4 remaining.
Tatum hit a straightaway 3 to bring the Panthers within 56-54 at the 26.5 mark, before Sand Rock’s Katelyn St. Clair sank all six free-throw attempts to extend the Wildcats’ advantage to 60-54 with 12.4 left.
Tatum dished to Wills for a 3-pointer from the wing with 5.6 seconds to play to cut it to 60-57, but Chloe Stephens added a foul shot with 3.9 seconds to play to cap the scoring.
Collinsville’s Mata finished with three 3-pointers for nine points, and Wills and Gracie Griggs each chipped in six points.
St. Clair had a game-high 22 points, Handy scored 19 points, Chloe Stephens added seven points and Jacey Stephens and Henderson scored six points apiece.
Collinsville opened the game with the first points, before Sand Rock’s full-court defense forced turnovers and led to quick baskets, leading to a 10-2 advantage with 4:37 remaining in the period, where Panthers head coach Jon Tidmore called timeout.
Griggs made a long 2-point jump shot, before dishing to Tillery for a wing 3 to slice the deficit to five. Handy scored in the paint and Peyton Johnson added a free throw to lift the Wildcats to an 18-8 lead by quarter’s end.
In the second quarter, Tillery made a jumper, Griggs scored a layup and Tatum converted a three-point play at the 2:55 mark to pull Collinsville within 29-20.
Sand Rock’s Allie Stansell scored a putback layup with 2 minutes remaining to make it an 11-point game, before Tatum made a free throw during a 1-and-1 shooting situation to bring the Panthers within a 31-21 halftime deficit.
The Wildcats rebounded well throughout the entire opening half, creating several second- and third-chance scoring opportunities.
Before tip-off, Collinsville principal Bradley Crawford recognized Tatum for scoring her 2,000th career point in varsity competition during the Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in December. Additionally, Collinsville boys player Colton Wills was recognized for reaching the 1,000-point career scoring plateau during the holiday tournament.
