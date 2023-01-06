Collinsville’s Rylee Tillery poured in four of her five 3-point baskets amid a fourth-quarter rally, finishing with 17 points, and Tyla Tatum added 16 points in a 61-57 loss to Sand Rock at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium at Collinsville High School on Wednesday.

The Panthers trailed 43-34 at the start of the fourth quarter, where they closed the gap to 53-51 behind a barrage of 3-pointers. Collinsville sank seven 3s across the period, scoring all but two of their late-game points from shots beyond the 3-point arc in the Class 2A Area 12 matchup.

