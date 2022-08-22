Fort Payne comes home to battle Etowah at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (1-0) opened the regular season last week with a 20-6 victory against rival Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Fort Payne comes home to battle Etowah at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (1-0) opened the regular season last week with a 20-6 victory against rival Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium.
Alex Akins ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns that gave Fort Payne a 13-0 halftime lead. Kaden Dubose tacked on a touchdown run in the third to cap the scoring.
The Blue Devils (1-0) romped past Springville 35-0 in last week’s season opener.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Etowah leads the all-time series against Fort Payne 25-22. The Wildcats have won the previous two meetings, including a 33-27 triumph last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:09:06 AM
Sunset: 07:21:42 PM
Humidity: 95%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:09:49 AM
Sunset: 07:20:27 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:10:33 AM
Sunset: 07:19:12 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:11:17 AM
Sunset: 07:17:56 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:12:01 AM
Sunset: 07:16:39 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:12:44 AM
Sunset: 07:15:22 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:13:27 AM
Sunset: 07:14:04 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.