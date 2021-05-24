Overcoming a delayed start to its AHSAA Class 3A state final while on the brink of elimination, the Plainview softball team leaned on its championship-caliber nature to force a decisive second game and kept trucking past midnight to bring the program’s first Blue Map Trophy to Rainsville.
Ali Price reeled in a fly ball in foul territory of left field to record the final out of the decisive Game 2, sending the Plainview faithful into a frenzy with a 13-0 victory in five innings against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers at Choccolocco Park in Oxford early Sunday morning.
“We all had worked so hard and it was just overwhelming joy and excitement, because this was a first-time thing for the whole team,” Plainview senior Elaine Puckett said.
The Bears’ state title became the first for a DeKalb County softball program since Ider’s 2A championship win in 2009, according to the AHSAA website.
The 3A state championship’s start was delayed by more than two hours from its scheduled 5 p.m. first pitch time because the 6A final between Springville and Hazel Green went to a decisive second game and lasted well beyond the AHSAA’s scheduled time frame. The Plainview/PCA series wrapped at 12:13 a.m. Sunday.
Tessa Word earned tournament MVP for the Bears (43-8-1), while teammates Puckett, Mia Tidmore and Halle Brown joined her on the all-tournament team.
“It meant a lot because I’d worked so hard and we’d all worked so hard all season long to get to [the championship], and it just felt really good to win and get MVP,” Word said.
After pulling away from the Panthers (35-10) for a 13-4 win to force an “if-necessary” Game 2 in the double-elimination tournament, Plainview’s Word struck out four and walked none in her complete-game win in the pitching circle. She also chipped in two hits with an RBI at the plate in the championship series finale.
Puckett led all Bears with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in Game 2, while Tidmore added two hits and scored two runs and Jada Hampton recorded three RBIs.
PCA shuffled through a trio of pitchers in an effort to calm the Bears’ hot bats. Alivia Messick lasted three innings in the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out two.
In the Bears’ 13-4 win in Game 1 of the state final series, Plainview turned a 4-3 lead into a 13-3 advantage with a nine-run seventh inning.
Hampton blasted a three-run home run across left field with one out in play, before the Bears added runs on two singles and a double for an 11-3 lead. Hannah Regula plated a run on a groundout and Puckett reached home on a passed ball before the end of the frame.
Puckett turned a three-ball, two-strike pitch count into a two-run homer in the opening inning. Plainview pushed the lead to 3-1 before the Panthers tied things on a double in the bottom of the third. Hampton scored on an error in the fourth to give the Bears a one-run edge in the fourth.
Lily Boswell earned the win for Plainview, tossing four innings; she delivered five strikeouts and walked two while giving up five hits. Word retired four and walked one in relief.
Landyn McAnnally took the loss for PCA, surrendering seven hits for eight runs while sitting seven and walking six in 6 1/3 innings.
Riley Sweeney homered for the Panthers and finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jersee Carter added two hits and scored a run.
“Every time we break [the huddle], we break on ‘state champs,’ because that’s what we’ve been working for,” Puckett said.
Before competing for their first state championship, the Bears had to survive an elimination bracket final against Houston Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Tidmore and Word each hammered three-run home runs as Plainview compiled 14 hits and cruised to a 12-1 win against the Raiders. Tidmore finished with four RBIs in a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, while Word accumulated three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Puckett finished with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Regula chipped in three runs, two hits and an RBI.
The Bears amassed 14 hits and 11 RBIs.
Boswell retired five Houston Academy batters and walked none while surrendering four hits in her complete-game win.
Alexis Milanowski gave up 10 hits for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings for the Raiders.
On Friday, the Bears chugged through a three-game schedule. They opened their state tournament slate with a 1-0 triumph against Oakman, as Boswell pitched a one-hitter shutout, delivering 12 strikeouts and walking one.
Plainview tallied five hits in the win, plating the game’s lone run in the sixth inning, courtesy of a Brown double to center field.
The Bears followed with a 10-7 victory against Piedmont. They held on for the win after surrendering five runs in the sixth inning.
Puckett and Word registered three hits and two RBIs apiece, Regula added two RBIs on two hits with a run scored and Tidmore contributed two runs on two hits.
Word tossed 5 2/3 innings for the Bears, She sat eight batters and surrendered six walks while allowing seven runs on five hits.
Piedmont’s Emma Todd took the loss in the circle in two innings of work, giving up three runs on six hits.
Savannah Smith led all Bulldogs at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs, and Emily Farmer offered two hits.
Plainview fell into the elimination bracket after taking a 3-2 loss to PCA in a winners bracket semifinal-round game Friday.
With the contest knotted at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, a fielding error allowed the Panthers to score the winning run with two runners aboard and two outs in play.
“It was kind of upsetting, but we took it to heart when we lost,” Puckett said. “We were so determined to not let it happen again that we came back the next day bigger and better.”
Boswell pitched an inning in the loss, surrendering no hits or runs while striking out two and walking two. Word compiled 13 strikeouts and walked two while giving up five hits.
Tidmore led all Plainview batters with three hits and a run scored, and Brown scored a run on two hits.
Sarah Williams recorded two hits with an RBI for PCA, as McAnnally surrendered 10 hits and struck out four in the complete-game win.
“Our pitchers pitched well and we knew if we got another chance on Saturday we’d need to be better at the plate,” Bears head coach Jeff Brooks said. “We did a better job of stringing hits together Saturday than we did on Friday.”
