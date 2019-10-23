McCurdy named T-J Player of the Week after leading Bears past New Hope

Plainview tailback Brody McCurdy is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after earning 35 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
McCurdy’s efforts on both sides of the ball helped lead the Bears to a 39-31 win over the New Hope Indians last week and kept Plainview’s playoff hopes alive.
McCurdy was the workhorse for Plainview’s running game Friday, carrying the ball 23 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He also tied with teammates Noah White and Saul Mil with seven defensive tackles each in the win.
McCurdy’s running helped keep the Bears’ three first-quarter scoring drives moving. Those three scores all ended with Noah White touchdown through the air and on the ground as Plainview took an early lead and led 25-17 at halftime.
McCurdy then found the end zone for the first time Friday early in the third when he pounded his way into the end zone from 14 yards out to put the Bears ahead 31-17 at the time.
New Hope then answered with two straight touchdown-scoring drives and tied the game up at 31-all with 7:55 to go in the game.
The Bears’ offense then quickly drove down the field again before McCurdy scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:27 left to play. He also scored on the following 2-point conversion to make the score 39-31. McCurdy and the Bears’ defense then came up with the stop they needed to seal their second region victory of the year.
If McCurdy can help lead the Bears to another win this week at Pisgah, it will clinch them a playoff spot.
