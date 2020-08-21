Friday's prep football final scores

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.