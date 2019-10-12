Back-to-back champs: 'Cats gamble pays off in OT

The Fort Payne Wildcats are 6A, Region 8 champions for a second consecutive year after Thursday’s thrilling 36-35 overtime win over the Buckhorn Bucks on the road.
Buckhorn started the overtime period with a touchdown pass on their first play and kicked an extra point.
Fort Payne then responded with three straight handoffs to bruising junior tailback Hunter Love, with the last of those resulting in a touchdown from a yard out.
Instead of sending Alex McPherson out for what would have been a fifth PAT, the Wildcats left their offense on the field and got the Bucks’ defensive line to jump offsides.
That penalty moved the 2-point try half the distance closer from the 3-yard line.
The Wildcats then kept the ball in Love’s hands and he punched in the 2-point try on a dive up the middle to give the Wildcats a win and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs.
Thursday’s regional bout started poorly for Fort Payne as the Bucks opened the game with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended on a 15-yard touchdown run by Thomas Cross with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Fort Payne then got across midfield on their opening drive after a pair of first-down runs by Love and Shaddix, but the ‘Cats went backwards from that point and were forced to punt.
The Wildcat defense then forced a quick punt before a fumble and a botched shotgun snap had Fort Payne’s offense facing third-and-25 from deep in their end of the field.
Quarterback J.D. Blalock then connected with Love on a screen pass and he barreled his way for a 26-yard pickup and a first down to save the drive.
Love picked up 10 yards on the ground a play later before Matthew Shaddix lobbed a dime to Carter Pinholster down the right sideline for 28 yards.
Love then rumbled inside the five on a 13-yard pickup and scored from the two a play later. McPherson followed with a PAT to tie the game up at 7-all with 8:19 to go in the second quarter.
The Bucks’ next drive saw them drive into Fort Payne territory before the ‘Cats stopped a third-down run in the backfield and forced another punt.
Two plays into Fort Payne’s following drive, Blalock lobbed a deep pass over the middle that Shaddix came down with for a 39-yard gain that moved the ball to midfield.
Love picked up a dozen yards a play later to move the ball into deep field-goal range, but a holding penalty two plays later would move the ball back to midfield.
Facing third-and-long with under a minute left in the half, Fort Payne took a shot downfield and it paid off when Blalock connected with Pinholster for a 51-yard bomb that put the ‘Cats up 14-7 with 22 seconds left in the half.
After the break, Fort Payne started the third quarter from their own 20 and marched 80 yards in 14 plays, with their running game accounting for all 80 yards. Love picked up 60 of those yards and capped off the drive with his second score of the night from seven yards out to make the lead 21-7 with 5:55 left in the third.
Fort Payne’s defense then kept that momentum in their favor by forcing a three-and-out, but a pair of penalties kept the Wildcat offense from moving the ball on their following possession.
Buckhorn was then pinned at their own 17-yard line, but moved the chains after drawing a pass interference penalty against the ‘Cats.
Three plays later, Buckhorn got right back in the game when quarterback Brandon McNeal connected with receiver Riley Irwin on a comeback route on the left sideline. Irwin then broke past his defender and outraced the rest of Fort Payne’s defense to the end zone for a 72-yard catch and run, which cut Fort Payne’s lead to seven at the end of the third.
Shaddix turned the game’s momentum right back in Fort Payne’s favor when he returned the following kickoff nearly 60 yards down to Buckhorn’s 40-yard line.
Love then moved the chains on a pair of third-down runs that picked up 13 and nine yards before Shaddix capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to make the lead 28-14 with 9:17 left in regulation.
With the game hanging in the balance, Buckhorn came up with the plays they needed to drive 80 yards for another touchdown in response. Cross moved the chains on a 22-yard run and an 8-yard reception before McNeal connected with tight end Austin Wilson for a 22-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-21 with 6:15 left in the fourth.
The second play of Fort Payne’s next drive saw Blalock fire a pass to Shaddix nearly 20 yards downfield, but a Buckhorn defender made a timely hit and jarred the ball loose for an incompletion. The ‘Cats ended up punting two plays later, giving Buckhorn the chance they needed to score late.
Fort Payne’s defense had a chance to end the Bucks’ chances on a fourth-and-3 from the Buckhorn 45, but McNeal fired a strike to Wilson near the Fort Payne sideline for a 4-yard gain and a first down.
The Bucks moved the chains two more times on a 12-yard pass and another pass interference call against the ‘Cats before McNeal rolled left and found a wide open Rayland Woods on the other end of the field. Woods caught the ball near the line of scrimmage and raced to the end zone for a game-tying 25-yard score with just 27 seconds left in regulation.
Fort Payne wasn’t satisfied with going to overtime and tried to quickly move into scoring range after Buckhorn’s following kickoff went out of bounds and started the ‘Cats offense at their own 35.
A 10-yard run from Shaddix and a 9-yard pickup from Love later set up McPherson with what would have been a 52-yard field goal attempt, but he never got to attempt that potential game-winning kick as a botched snap ran out the clock and sent the game to overtime.
The Wildcats wrap up their regional schedule next week at home against Hazel Green.
