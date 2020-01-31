Hendricks’ 41 points helps Wildcats beat Blue Devils

Jacob Hendricks hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 41 points to help the Fort Payne boys earn a 96-80 victory against Etowah in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (9-16) picked up their second straight win while their offense soared to a season-high point total.
In addition to his game-high 41 points, Hendricks made 9 of 10 shots from the free throw line.
Kevin Hightower had 20 points, including 7 of 10 shooting from the foul line. Lane White added 17 points for the Wildcats.
Martavious Davis led the Blue Devils (8-13) with 21 points, Trenton Davis added 18 points and Ollie Finch had 12 points.
Here’s a look at other boys basketball action from Thursday night:
Collinsville 46, Oakwood 44
Isaac Jones finished with 20 points to lead the Collinsville boys to a 46-44 victory at Oakwood Adventist Academy in Huntsville.
Billy Briggs and Kaleb Jones added eight points apiece, as the Panthers finished regular-season play with an 11-11 record.
Josiah Williams paced Oakwood (0-16) with 13 points and Kris Lucas had 10 points.
Fyffe 78, Sylvania 66
Micah Johnson’s 21 points and eight rebounds led four Fyffe boys in double figures in a 78-66 victory against Sylvania.
Brody Dalton scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Red Devils (28-2). Austin Buster had 14 points with five assists, and Parker Godwin added 14 points with seven assists. Gabe Gardner finished with nine points.
Josh Tinker led the Rams (14-11) with 18 points, while Grant Atchley added 16 points and Jarrett Hill chipped in 13 points.
Plainview 80, NSM 50
Tristan Willingham finished with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the Plainview boys’ 80-50 win against North Sand Mountain in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Five Plainview players scored in double digits, including Luke Smith with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Jonah Williams chipped in 16 points, Grant Sanders added 11 points and Dylan Haymon had 10 points with six assists.
The Bears improved to 25-4, while NSM dropped to 17-7.
