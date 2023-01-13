Plainview defends its varsity championships, as the 2023 DeKalb County Tournament tips off at Fyffe High School’s Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Monday.
The annual tournament features a varsity girls and varsity boys division, as well as a junior varsity girls and junior varsity boys division, incorporating each of the eight schools in the DeKalb County Schools district.
This year’s tournament will be played in two locations. All Monday and Tuesday games will be at Fyffe High School’s Mike Cochran Gymnasium, with the remaining portion of the schedule to be played at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Last year, the Plainview boys used a second-quarter run to lead by 21 at halftime and followed it with an even more impressive third-quarter effort, putting the game out of reach from Geraldine en route to a 96-49 win. The Bears constructed a 33-point third quarter to take a 83-40 advantage by quarter’s end.
In the varsity girls championship game, Plainview forced overtime against Ider and produced some key plays in the final seconds to earn the program’s first DCT title under head coach Luke Griggs. Sawyer Hulgan scored 31 points, scored the go-ahead basket with 32 seconds left in OT and claimed tournament MVP honors in the Bears’ 64-58 victory.
Here’s a look at the schedule for each division of the 2023 DeKalb County Tournament, which is subject to change:
Quarterfinal round at Fyffe High School
• No. 4 seed Geraldine vs. No. 5 seed Crossville, 12:15 p.m.
Semifinal round at DeKalb County
• No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 4 Geraldine/No. 5 Crossville winner, 3:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Ider vs. No. 3 Sylvania, 4:45 p.m.
Championship round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Junior varsity girls final, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal round at Fyffe High School
• No. 4 Sylvania vs. No. 5 Valley Head, 1:30 p.m.
• No. 3 Geraldine vs. No. 6 Crossville, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinal round at DeKalb County
• No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 4 Sylvania/No. 5 Valley Head winner, 3:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Fyffe vs. No. 3 Geraldine/No. 6 Crossville winner, 4:45 p.m.
Championship round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• JV boys final, 5:15 p.m.
Quarterfinal round at Fyffe High School
• No. 2 Ider vs. No. 7 Valley Head, 4 p.m.
• No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 8 Crossville, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Sylvania vs. No. 6 Fyffe, 4 p.m.
• No. 4 Geraldine vs. No. 5 Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Semifinal round at DeKalb County
• No. 1 Plainview/No. 8 Crossville winner vs. No. 4 Geraldine/No. 5 Collinsville winner, 6:30 p.m.
• No. 2 Ider/No. 7 Valley Head winner vs. No. 3 Sylvania/No. 6 Fyffe winner, 8 p.m.
Championship round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Varsity girls final, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal round at Fyffe High School
• No. 2 Geraldine vs. No. 7 Valley Head, 5:30 p.m.
• No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 8 Ider, 8:30 p.m.
• No. 3 Fyffe vs. No. 6 Crossville, 5:30 p.m.
• No. 4 Collinsville vs. No. 5 Sylvania, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinal round at DeKalb County
• No. 1 Plainview/No. 8 Ider winner vs. No. 4 Collinsville/No. 5 Sylvania winner, 6 p.m.
• No. 2 Geraldine/No. 7 Valley Head winner vs. No. 3 Fyffe/No. 6 Crossville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Varsity boys final, 8 p.m.
