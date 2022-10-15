Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield wouldn’t say Logan Anderson is the best one of the family he’s coached, which includes Anderson’s brother, father and two uncles.
“He’s a good one,” Benefield said of his sophomore running back. “He brings it.”
Anderson, for sure, brought it Friday night in Pisgah, leading his team to a seventh straight region championship in its 40-6 win.
The sophomore ran for 214 yards and scored five touchdowns.
The win improved the Class 2A, top-ranked Red Devils to 8-0 as they begin their trek on another state championship run.
The game was much more competitive than the score indicated as the fifth-ranked Eagles brought the fight all night.
“I am proud of our effort,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, whose team saw an 11-game region win streak end. “Our kids played hard. We’ve got to get healthy and make a run at it.”
Despite the loss, Pisgah (6-2) has already secured second place in the region and a first round home playoff game.
Fyffe scored on each possession of the first half, beginning with a 13-yard touchdown run by Anderson.
The Eagles came right back, driving from their own 30 to as deep as the Fyffe 20. A sack of quarterback Luke Gilbert, who was playing in place of injured starter Mason Holcomb, ended the threat.
Fyffe wasted no time driving 80 yards as Anderson capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0 with 10:42 left in the half.
Pisgah answered, driving 85 yards behind Gilbert. Gilbert capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass, on fourth down, to freshman Jett Jeffery. The PAT failed, leaving it 14-6 with 5:03 left in the half.
Any doubt was erased as Fyffe scored two touchdowns late to lead 27-6 at halftime. The first came on a seven play, 60-yard drive as Anderson scored on a one-yard run with 1:09 left.
The Red Devils capitalized on Pisgah’s misfortune of starting its next drive on the four-yard line. Two plays later, Fyffe recovered a fumble at the Pisgah 3-yard line.
One play later, Anderson scored his fourth touchdown on a 3-yard run.
The Eagles had a chance to start the third quarter after Jeffery recovered a Fyffe fumble on the kickoff. The drive stalled, however, as Pisgah’s offense managed only 22 yards and one first down in the second half.
Fyffe added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Anderson made it five for the night, capping a 36-yard drive with a 1-yard score.
Hunter Machen set up the last score, intercepting Gilbert and returning it 41 yards to the Pisgah 11. Four plays later, Brodie Hicks scored on a 3-yard run, making the final 40-6.
In addition to Anderson, Hicks finished with 116 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Fyffe gained 353 total yards, all rushing, on 49 plays.
