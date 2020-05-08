AHSAA approves future spring sports alignments

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved spring sports alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-21 classification period Thursday.
Sports alignments for the next classification period for the sports of baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ outdoor track, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ golf and girls’ golf were discussed and approved. There will be no change in the number of divisions for each spring sport. For baseball, softball and outdoor track, the schools will be divided into seven classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A). For soccer, tennis and girls’ golf, the schools will be divided into four divisions (1A/3A, 4A/5A, 6A, 7A). In boys’ golf, the schools will compete in six divisions (1A/2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A).
“We thank the Central Board for its commitment to fair play, and we also thank the AHSAA executive staff for their many hours of hard work and research,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said.
AHSAA school reclassification for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were released at the conclusion of the fall sports’ season last December, and winter sports alignments were released last March after the conclusion of the winter sports season.
Here’s a look at the spring sports alignments for schools in DeKalb County following Thursday’s approval:
Baseball
(Class 1A, Area 15)
- Valley Head
- Woodville
- Skyline
- Oakwood Adventist Academy
(Class 2A, Area 15)
- Ider
- North Sand Mountain
- Pisgah
- Section
(Class 3A, Area 12)
- Collinsville
- Geraldine
- Asbury
- Hokes Bluff
(Class 3A, Area 14)
- Fyffe
- Plainview
- Sylvania
(Class 5A, Area 13)
- Crossville
- Boaz
- Douglas
- Sardis
(Class 6A, Area 15)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
Softball
(Class 1A, Area 13)
- Valley Head
- Gaylesville
- Cedar Bluff
(Class 2A, Area 15)
- Ider
- North Sand Mountain
- Pisgah
- Section
(Class 3A, Area 12)
- Collinsville
- Geraldine
- Glencoe
- Hokes Bluff
(Class 3A, Area 14)
- Fyffe
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Asbury
(Class 5A, Area 13)
- Crossville
- Boaz
- Douglas
- Sardis
(Class 6A, Area 15)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
Outdoor Track and Field
(Class 3A, Section 3)
- Collinsville
- Fyffe
- Geraldine
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Asbury
- Brindlee Mountain
- Glencoe
- Hokes Bluff
- Holly Pond
- Ohatchee
- J.B. Pennington
- Piedmont
- Pleasant Valley
- Saks
- Susan Moore
- Walter Welborn
- Weaver
(Class 5A, Section 4)
- Crossville
- Alexandria
- Ardmore
- Boaz
- Brewer
- Douglas
- East Limestone
- Fairview
- Guntersville
- Lawrence County
- Lee
- Mae Jemison
- Russellville
- Sardis
- West Point
(Class 6A, Section 4)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Athens
- Buckhorn
- Columbia
- Cullman
- Decatur
- Hartselle
- Hazel Green
- Muscle Shoals
- Southside
- Springville
Boys Tennis
(Class 1A-3A, Section 3)
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Pleasant Valley
- Saint Bernard Prep
- Westbrook Christian
- Whitesburg Christian
(Class 6A, Section 8)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Buckhorn
- Columbia
- Hazel Green
Girls Tennis
(Class 1A-3A, Section 3)
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Decatur Heritage Christian
- Pleasant Valley
- Saint Bernard Prep
- Westbrook Christian
- Whitesburg Christian
(Class 6A, Section 8)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Buckhorn
- Columbia
- Hazel Green
Boys Golf
(Class 1A-2A, Section 3)
- Ider
- Valley Head
- Athens Bible
- Cedar Bluff
- Falkville
- Lindsay Lane Christian
- North Sand Mountain
- Pisgah
- Section
- Skyline
- Whitesburg Christian
- Woodville
(Class 3A, Section 3)
- Fyffe
- Geraldine
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Asbury
- Brindlee Mountain
- Glencoe
- Hokes Bluff
- J.B. Pennington
- Piedmont
- Pleasant Valley
- Westbrook Christian
(Class 5A, Section 4)
- Crossville
- Alexandria
- Ardmore
- Boaz
- Brewer
- Douglas
- East Limestone
- Guntersville
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Mae Jemison
- Sardis
(Class 6A, Section 4)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Athens
- Buckhorn
- Columbia
- Cullman
- Decatur
- Hartselle
- Hazel Green
- Jasper
- Mortimer Jordan
- Muscle Shoals
Girls Golf
(Class 1A-3A, Section 3)
- Fyffe
- Geraldine
- Ider
- Plainview
- Sylvania
- Valley Head
- Asbury
- Brindlee Mountain
- Cedar Bluff
- Cleveland
- Glencoe
- Hokes Bluff
- Locust Fork
- North Sand Mountain
- J.B. Pennington
- Piedmont
- Pisgah
- Pleasant Valley
- Section
- Skyline
- Southeastern
- West End
- Whitesburg Christian
- Woodville
(Class 4A-5A, Section 3)
- Crossville
- Alexandria
- Ashville
- Boaz
- Brewer
- Cherokee County
- Kate D. Smith, DAR
- Douglas
- Etowah
- Fairview
- Guntersville
- Hanceville
- Jacksonville
- Lee
- Madison County
- Mae Jemison
- New Hope
- North Jackson
- Oneonta
- Randolph
- Saint Clair County
- Sardis
- Westbrook Christian
- White Plains
(Class 6A, Section 4)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Buckhorn
- Columbia
- Cullman
- Decatur
- Hartselle
- Hazel Green
- Jasper
- Mortimer Jordan
- Muscle Shoals
Soccer
(Class 1A-3A, Region 6)
- Collinsville
- Sylvania
- Brindlee Mountain
- Glencoe
- Hokes Bluff
- Susan Moore
(Class 4A-5A, Area 12)
- Crossville
- Boaz
- Cherokee County
- Douglas
- Guntersville
(Class 6A, Area 15)
- Fort Payne
- Scottsboro
- Arab
- Randolph
