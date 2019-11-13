FORT PAYNE — It’s fair to call the Fort Payne Wildcats underdogs this week.
Coach Chris Elmore gathered his players on the frigid field minutes after their first-round state playoff win and told them it was time to silence the doubters.
“Why not us? Why not Friday night?” Elmore said after the Wildcats’ 24-17 win against Hartselle.
Facing their toughest opponent yet, the 9-2 Wildcats have the tall task of getting past two-time defending Class 6A state champion Pinson Valley in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pinson Valley (8-2) is potent all-around and has been a mismatch for opponents for a third straight year. The offensive line has done well to protect quarterback Barry White this season. White threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 42-7 opening-round drubbing of Homewood.
“Containing their offense will be a tremendous challenge,” Elmore said. “…It is by far the most explosive offense we have faced this year.”
White threw a go-ahead 54-yard scoring pass to Keyonteze Johnson, before Kendall Thornton recovered a fumble at Homewood’s 20, leading to a 13-yard TD strike to Gaquincy McKinstry.
Johnson finished with 172 yards on 10 receptions and two TDs. McKinstry added two catches for 24 yards.
Indians running back Kenji Christian had a quiet game with 57 yards on 12 carries, with touchdowns of 4 and 8 yards.
Defensively, the Indians smothered everything Homewood tried to do with its run game, thumping the visitors for minus-20 yards rushing on 26 carries. McKinstry and Jamari Dalley finished with an interception apiece. McKinstry had a second pick called back for pass interference.
Kendall Thornton anchors Pinson Valley’s defensive line and makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage, Elmore said. The Wildcats also have sights on cornerbacks Deshazio Williams and DeMarques Densmore, who have made it difficult on opposing passing games looking to throw deep.
“They have one of the best defenses in the state,” Elmore said. “… It will be the best defense that we have faced all year. They are fast, strong and tackle very well.”
The Indians are 36-3 in three seasons under the guidance of coach Patrick Nix and won the Region 6 title in Nix’s first two seasons in Pinson Valley. They finished as region runners-up this year after suffering a narrow 34-33 defeat to Oxford on Sept. 20. Their only other loss this season was a 40-33 defeat at Hewitt-Trussville in the season-opener Aug. 23.
Pinson Valley averages 34 points per game, while surrendering 11 per contest. The defense has earned three shutout victories and has held opponents to one score in four other games.
Fort Payne, appearing in the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2011, is 5-1 all-time against Pinson Valley. The teams haven’t met since 2007, when the Wildcats won 37-16 in the fifth game of the regular season.
The Wildcats held off Hartselle’s late rally to win their playoff opener 24-17 last Friday night. They overcame three lost fumbles and the defense being on the field for an extended period of the second half.
After Hartselle tied things at 17, Hunter Love ran 28 yards for the go-ahead score with 1:48 left, and the defense stopped Hartselle’s last scoring opportunity.
Community pep rally: Fort Payne hosts a community-wide pep rally at Wildcat Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Those planning to attend are asked to arrive by 5:15 p.m. Fort Payne cheerleader coordinator Brittney Owens said noise-makers and signs are welcome. There will be a section reserved for parents and guests next to the student section. Ushers will be on-hand to guide attendees to the right areas.
