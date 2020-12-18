Madi Wallace accounted for four of Fort Payne’s five first-place finishes and Lennon Ibsen helped earn two first-place finishes during an indoor track and field meet in Birmingham on Thursday.
Wallace was first individually in the girls 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, long jump and joined teammates Madisyn Hill, Arianna Johnson and Ibsen on the winning 4x200-meter relay team.
Ibsen also won first individually in the triple jump and finished second in the pole vault. Jordan Strogav placed second in the long jump and Johnson had second-place finishes in the triple jump and long jump.
Maddie Jackson placed third individually in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 400-meter dash. Cooper Garrett was third in the triple jump and fifth in the shot put. Johnson was second in the triple jump and fifth in the 60-meter dash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.