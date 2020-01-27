Wildcats place 5th at Darlington Classic

With six wrestlers placing in their respective divisions and five of the six earning wins in finals matches, Fort Payne finished fifth out of 16 teams at the Darlington Classic in Rome, Ga., this weekend.
Cole Blalock was the 120-pound champion and Riley Kuhn finished second in the 220-pound division.
Fort Payne’s third-place finishers included TJ Tate (195), Dawson Williams (152), Arturo Rodriguez (145), Taylor Roe (132) and David Miguel (106).
