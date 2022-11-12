Libby Redden finished with 16 points and Brylan Gray added 13 points as Fort Payne held on to beat Kate Duncan Smith DAR 40-38 in a season opener for both teams in Grant on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (1-0) led 23-16 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third quarter. They shot 1 of 8 from the foul line in the final period.
Lauren Buchanan and Ashlyn Foster each scored 12 points for the Patriots (0-1).
Fyffe 60, Brindlee Mountain 15 —
Emma Twilley sank three 3-pointers and had 13 points and Abby Reno added 11 points, as Fyffe rolled past Brindlee Mountain in a home opener at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (1-1) led 31-4 at intermission.
Twilley assisted Emily Stephens with a 3-pointer from the left wing with a minute left in the third quarter to push the lead to 41-10. Twilley found Stephens again for a transition jumper from the left side with 30 seconds to play in the period, and Fyffe led 44-10 entering the fourth.
Twilley led Fyffe with 15 points in a season-opening 64-34 loss against North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday night.
NSM (2-0) outscored the Red Devils 35-8 in the second half.
The Bison pulled ahead 20-11 at the end of the first quarter, before Fyffe narrowed the scoring gap to 29-26 at intermission.
Kayden Reyes paced NSM with 14 points, and Kolbie Bobo and Kam Patterson scored 11 points apiece.
North Sand Mountain 81, Geraldine 36 —
Kaley Brock paced Geraldine with nine points in a season-opening loss against visiting North Sand Mountain on Thursday night.
Madison Renfro finished with a game-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for the 2-0 Bison. Kayden Reyes scored 14 points, Kolbie Bobo added 13 points and Abby Shaffer chipped in nine points.
NSM raced to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and maintained a 50-13 halftime advantage.
Mt. Pleasant 53, Cornerstone 52 —
Mackenzie Ely finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six steals in Cornerstone Christian Academy’s loss at Mt. Pleasant Christian on Thursday night.
Jaelin Monroe scored 10 points and Kendall Coots chipped in seven points in the Eagles’ first loss of the season, dropping them to 3-1.
The Eagles won the rebounding battle 26-10, but had 17 turnovers to Mt. Pleasant’s four.
Gaston 45, Crossville 35 —
Amelia Juan had 10 points, Briseyda Gonzales added seven points and Gloria Nail six in Crossville’s loss to Gaston on Tuesday night.
The Lions fell to 0-2 after committing 29 total fouls. Foul trouble forced them to play with four players in the final minute after five fouled out of the game.
Gaston (1-0) came back from a 23-15 halftime deficit to earn the win, while shooting 17 of 44 from the foul line.
