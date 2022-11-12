Libby Redden finished with 16 points and Brylan Gray added 13 points as Fort Payne held on to beat Kate Duncan Smith DAR 40-38 in a season opener for both teams in Grant on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (1-0) led 23-16 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third quarter. They shot 1 of 8 from the foul line in the final period.

