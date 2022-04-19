After rainy conditions forced the postponement of the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Softball Tournament on Saturday, semifinal-round play resumes Wednesday and a county champion will be crowned.
No. 2-seeded Geraldine awaits the winner of the No. 1 Plainview/No. 5 Collinsville semifinal matchup in the championship round. Plainview is scheduled to play Collinsville at 3 p.m. on Field 2 at the Rainsville Sports Complex.
The championship round of the double- elimination tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Field 2, with an if-necessary game to be played at 7 p.m. on Field 2.
Geraldine picked up a 6-4 victory against No. 3 Ider, and added a 2-0 win against Plainview.
Against No. 3 Ider, Lydia West retired 10, walked none and surrendered one hit for one run in 5 1/3 innings of the win. Gracey Johnson tripled and drove in three runs, while Amelia Cofield drove in two runs.
Ider’s Sophia Murphey belted two home runs while driving in three hits and plating two runs.
Against Plainview, Lydia West pitched the shutout, striking out eight and walking three while giving up three hits. West added a double with an RBI, and Emily Oliver hit a solo home run.
Tessa Word delivered 12 strikeouts, walked two and surrendered four hits in a complete game for the Bears.
In Plainview’s 7-2 victory against No. 4 Fyffe on Friday, Lily Boswell sat nine batters and walked none while giving up four hits in a complete-game performance.
Abby Williams doubled twice on three hits with three RBIs, Lauren Jimmerson doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Kadie Brooks and Mia Tidmore contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Alivia Hatch homered with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Fyffe, and Riley Jones added a home run with an RBI and a run scored.
Collinsville opened tournament play with a 12-4 loss to Fyffe. Sophia Wills homered with two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers, and Tyla Tatum allowed 10 runs on seven hits with one strikeout and walk in 3 1/3 innings of the loss.
Fyffe’s Chloe Hatch surrendered one run on three hits while sitting eight and walking none in 4 2/3 innings. She drove in four runs on two hits, and Abigail Ogle drove in two runs on two hits.
In Collinsville’s 5-1 victory against Ider, Destini Jones finished with a home run on two hits with two RBIs. Somer Stewart tossed a complete game for the Panthers, striking out eight, walking one and allowing three hits.
For the Hornets, Savannah Seals recorded two hits and scored a run. Julie Mavity surrendered two runs on one hit while walking seven and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings of the loss.
Collinsville defeated No. 6 Sylvania 10-5 in its second game Friday. The Panthers tallied 12 hits, as Gracie Griggs, Wills and Stewart each recorded a home run and Jones added a double. Stewart retired seven and walked one while giving up five hits in a complete-game effort.
Harlee Turner scattered two hits and plated a run, and Kirby Wisner added two hits for Sylvania. Turner took the loss in the circle, allowing nine hits for seven runs with four walks and two strikeouts.
