Fort Payne wins girls large school 5K at Pisgah Invitational

The Fort Payne and Sylvania girls cross country teams had standout performances at the annual Pisgah Invitational last Saturday.
Fort Payne won the girls large school (Class 4A-7A) 5K race, while Sylvania placed second in the girls small school (1A-3A) race at ToKnowHim Trails in Pisgah.
The Fort Payne girls had six runners place in the top 10, led by Anahi Barboza’s winning individual finish, crossing the line in 21 minutes, 32 seconds. Teammate Raven Fairley (21:46) finished as the individual runner-up, Abigail Vega (23:07.32) placed fourth, Reese McCurdy (23:07.98) was fifth, Madison Wright (23:08) was sixth and Mollie Sanderson (24:41) finished seventh.
In the girls small school race, Sylvania’s Leianna Currie recorded the individual winning finish at 24:18. Teammate Molly Par (25:38) placed seventh overall, Jonna Graham (26:16) finished 13th and Kirby Wisner (26:56) placed 15th to help the team capture the runner-up finish.
Pisgah claimed the top team finish in the girls small school race, and Plainview placed fourth.
Pisgah also won the boys small school event. Plainview finished fourth, Fyffe placed sixth and Sylvania was seventh.
Fort Payne won the girls middle school 2-mile run, highlighted by Kendall Hughes’ second-place individual finish (14:30). Ruthie Jones (14:52) finished fifth overall and Michelle Belman (14:58) was seventh overall for Fort Payne.
Fort Payne placed runner-up in the boys middle school 2-mile race, led by JP Groat’s second-place individual time (12:19). Samuel Campero (12:24) placed fourth overall, Pablo Rodriguez (13:00) clocked in at seventh and Jeremiahs Martin (13:42) was 10th.
