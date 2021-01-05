Payton Blevins scored a game-high 16 points, Halle Brown scored 12 points and the Plainview girls capped their appearance in the Supreme Courts Christmas Tournament with a 53-38 win against Cherokee County in Guntersville last Wednesday.
The Bears improved to 15-5 after going 3-0 in the holiday tournament.
After taking a 30-26 halftime lead, Plainview outscored Cherokee 23-12 in the second half.
Audrey Green led all Cherokee scorers with 10 points and Karlee Perry had nine points.
Last Tuesday, Blevins finished with a game-high 25 points and Lauren Jimmerson scored 14 points in the Bears’ 72-20 rout of Kate Duncan Smith DAR.
Plainview pulled ahead 27-4 heading into the second period and extended it to 43-14 at intermission. Defensive play limited DAR to just six second-half points (0 in the fourth quarter).
Last Monday, Blevins’ 15 points paced Plainview to a 51-37 victory against New Hope.
Kami Sanders and Saydi Jackson contributed eight points apiece for the Bears, who took a 19-9 first-quarter lead and 25-18 at the break. Plainview widened the scoring gap by restraining New Hope to just four points in the third quarter.
North Jackson 64, Fort Payne 39:
Logan Neil finished with 22 points and Abby Boatwright had 10 points in Fort Payne’s 64-39 loss to North Jackson in Stevenson on Monday night.
After playing to a 25-all halftime tie, the Chiefs outscored Fort Payne 17-6 in the third quarter to lead 42-31 entering the final period. North Jackson made 6 of 9 free throw attempts in the fourth while scoring 22 points to widen the scoring margin.
Summer Varnum led the Chiefs with 22 points and Tyra Smith added 12 points.
Last Wednesday, Graidin Haas had 21 points and Neil added 17 points as Fort Payne edged North Sand Mountain 50-48 at the Sylvania Christmas Tournament in Sylvania.
The Wildcats led 34-29 heading into the final period and made 7 of 8 free throw attempts during the final stretch to hold off the Bison. Haas scored nine of her 21 points in the fourth, including five foul shots. Neil made a 3-pointer and added two late free throws.
NSM’s Victoria Hassell finished with a game-high 26 points, 14 in the second half.
Skyline 74, Valley Head 25:
Emma Harrison led Valley Head with seven points in a 74-25 loss at Skyline last Wednesday.
Gracie Rowell sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points as three Skyline players reached double figures in scoring. Aiden Bellomy scored 15 points and Gracie Stucky added 14 points.
The Vikings built a 15-6 lead entering the second period and pulled away with a 30-8 scoring differential by halftime.
