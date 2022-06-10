Crossville head football coach Josh Taylor has stepped down after one season at the helm of the Lions, both Taylor and Crossville athletic director Jon Peppers confirmed Tuesday morning.
Taylor, who joined the Lions last season after being an assistant at Springville, is set to take an assistant coaching job at Spain Park.
The Lions went 0-10 in Taylor’s lone season in charge.
The news comes less than three weeks after the Lions had wrapped up the spring portion of their practice schedule, which saw upward of 50 players out for the team and was capped with a 28-7 victory over Asbury in their spring game May 20.
Taylor declined to comment on the decision, saying he would wait to make a statement until the Lions hire their next coach.
In a text message, Peppers said that a decision on Taylor’s replacement will be made in the next few days.
Taylor took over after Dusty Darnell stepped down in late February last year, following his three seasons at the helm.
Taylor spent the 2020 season as an offensive line coach at Springville, where he was born and raised, and was a member of their football program from 2003-06. Following his high school playing career, Taylor turned down offers to continue his playing career and went to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to continue his education, then after college joined the Army, where he was deployed to the Middle East while teaching at Auburn University.
Taylor also had previous coaching experience at the high school level as an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Southeastern High School, and as an offensive line coach at the ninth-grade level in Pace, Florida. Taylor got his start in coaching as a middle school offensive line coach while teaching at Auburn High School.
Crossville’s last playoff appearance came in 2017, and their last winning season all the way back in 2010.
The Lions are slated to open the 2022 season on the road on Aug. 19 at Ider.
