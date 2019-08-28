Tigers looking to start 2019 season strong

The Valley Head Tigers open their 2019 season Friday at Tiger Stadium against the Alabama School for the Deaf.
Valley Head fans got a preview of what this year’s squad can do last week as the Tigers defeated Victory Christian 19-13 in a jamboree.
That jamboree bout saw the Tigers strike first near the end of the first quarter when junior quarterback Jordan Burt called his own number and raced 45 yards to pay dirt to put Valley Head up 6-0 after one.
With just under five minutes left in the first half, The Tigers capped off another scoring drive with a 11-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Waylon Collins.
Victory Christian then answered back with two touchdowns to tie the game at 13-all late in the third, but Valley Head answered with the go-ahead score on a 5-yard dive across the goal line by senior Thomas Brewster.
Burt, Brewster and Collins paced the Tigers’ running game all night in the jamboree.
Burt led Valley Head with 112 yards on 10 carries, Brewster picked up 90 yards on 10 handoffs and Collins gained 50 yards on just three carries.
Bryson Morgan added 20 yards on four carries, Marlonn Trinidad had 13 yards on four handoffs, Hunter Robertson had six yards on three carries and Eian Bain picked up five yards on five carries.
The Tigers will look to pound the rock that same way Friday against the Alabama School for the Deaf, who they defeated last year 38-6.
