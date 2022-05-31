DeKalb County’s soccer coaches compiled the 2022 All-DeKalb County Soccer Teams last week.
Three county boys teams and two county girls teams played in the state postseason this year, with many standout performances contributing to each team’s success.
On the boys’ side, Class 1A/3A state runner-up Collinsville had seven all-county players from this season. Forwards Roberto Diaz and Tristan Gallegos were selected to the squad by head coach Jeff Stanley, who was named the 2022 Class 1A/3A Girls Coach of the Year. Joining them were midfielders Jesus Francisco and Robert Gallegos and defenders Roberto Carlos, Fernando Padilla and Marcos Ramires.
Diaz, Francisco, Carlos, Padilla and Robert Gallegos were each selected to the 2022 Class 1A/3A Boys All-State First Team. The Panthers played in the state championship match after finishing as a state semifinalist in 2021.
Crossville forward Rodolfo Balcazar, midfielders Alan Balcazar, Hugo Leonel and Justo Diaz were voted to the all-county team from Class 4A/5A by first-year head coach Isaac Dismuke. Defenders Joel Orozco, Martin Negrete and Steven Juan joined their Crossville teammates as all-county selections.
Alan Balcazar was also an all-state selection, as the Lions appeared in the state semifinal round for the second year in a row.
Representing Fort Payne on the all-county team was forward Joshua Guerra, midfielder/forward Luis Gonzalez, midfielders Kai Stolp and Guillermo Andres and defenders Cristian Barrientos and Ivan Chavez and goalkeeper Luis Barrientos.
Cristian Barrientos was selected to the Class 6A All-State Super Team, comprised of the state’s top players, regardless of classification. Guerra was an all-state selection also.
Fort Payne head coach Michael Farmer was named the 2022 Class 6A Boys Coach of the Year, as the Wildcats appeared in the state semifinal round for a second consecutive season.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville forward Daisy Barrientos and Amiah Hornbuckle and midfielder Leslie Corona were all-county selections, along with defenders Jasmin Vargas and Camila Garcia and goalkeeper Catalina Agustin.
Barrientos was named to the Class 1A/3A All-State Team after the Panthers, led by head coach Luis Segura, made their first appearance in the state playoffs in program history.
Crossville head coach Christy White selected forward Yazmin De La Cruz and midfielders Marlene Lopez and Esperanza Garcia as all-county players, along with defenders Yuriana Hernandez, Ivette Andes and Eve Juan.
The Lions missed the postseason in 2022.
Fort Payne’s all-county selections included: forwards Chloe Goggans and Avery Chadwick, midfielder Angelica Robles, defenders Isabela Hernandez and Maddie Goggans and goalkeeper Camryn Brewis.
Goggans, Brewis and Robles garnered all-state honorable mentions.
Led by head coach Eddy Bolton, the Wildcats appeared in the second round of the 6A state postseason.
For Sylvania, forwards Ambriel Stopyak, Taylor Thrash and Sadie Mills were named to this year’s all-county squad by head coach Dillyn Mitchell. The trio of strikers was joined by midfielder Isabella Shelley, defender Alondra Lopez and goalkeeper Savannah Roper.
Sylvania did not make a postseason appearance this season.
