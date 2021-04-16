With the game tied and two outs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh, Braden Barksdale launched a single to right field as AJ Kramer scored the winning run, pushing Fort Payne past longtime rival Scottsboro 8-7 in walk-off fashion at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Kramer and Abby Phillips each produced home runs for Fort Payne (21-7) in the Class 6A, Area 15 matchup.
Kramer had a two-run homer in the third inning to help Fort Payne get on the scoreboard after trailing 6-0.
Phillips’ two-run home run in the fifth allowed Fort Payne to tie things at 7.
Phillips batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Kramer had two hits and scored two runs with two RBIs and Barksdale contributed two hits and RBIs, while Hannah Buffington chipped in two hits with a run scored and an RBI.
Kramer picked up the win in the pitching circle. She registered 120 of Fort Payne’s 132 total pitches, getting work in between starter Kyleigh Thomas and Addison Eason. Kramer struck out nine and walked one while surrendering nine hits for three runs.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart tossed five innings, giving up 10 hits for seven runs with no walks and two strikeouts.
Scottsboro left 11 baserunners stranded in scoring position.
Lexi Bennett led all Scottsboro batters with a 5-for-5 hitting performance, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Smart contributed three hits and an RBI.
On Tuesday in Fort Payne, Albertville pulled ahead with three late scores, handing Fort Payne a 7-5 loss.
Buffington hit a two-run home run to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning and a Barksdale single extended the advantage to 5-3 in the fourth frame.
Erin McMenus doubled to right field to push a runner across and knot the game at 5 in the top of the seventh inning. McMenus reached home on a double for the go-ahead score before another double allowed the Aggies to widen the gap to a two-run deficit.
The Wildcats had an infield pop up and a fly out lead off the bottom half of the inning. Phillips singled but was left stranded when the Aggies delivered a strikeout to end the game.
Fort Payne collected 13 hits. Buffington contributed three RBIs, two hits and scored a run, while Phillips, Eason, Graidin Haas and Taylor Camp each registered two hits with an RBI.
Kramer gave up 10 hits for seven runs, struck out four and walked none in six innings in the circle for the Wildcats. Eason delivered an inning in relief, surrendering one hit and no runs.
