Fort Payne's Akins garners player of the week

Collecting 43% of the online voting, Fort Payne junior Alex Akins is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
The running back rushed for 192 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown, averaging 7 yards per attempt, as the Wildcats defeated Springville 27-14 last Friday night.
Fort Payne earned its first region victory at 1-1, while improving to 1-3 overall.
Akins' touchdown came at the 2:27 mark in the third quarter, giving the Wildcats a 19-7 lead before Darrell Prater punched in a 2-point conversion run.
