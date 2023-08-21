The Sylvania football team reached the state semifinal round for just the second time in program history last year.
The 2023 Rams, coached by Tyler Vann in his third season, don’t want to be a blip on the AHSAA state postseason radar.
“Our goal this year is to make it one game further than we did last season,” Vann said. “The only way that is possible is by doing the little things better than we ever have.”
The Rams, who are ranked eighth in AHSAA Class 3A, participated in a three-team fall jamboree in Stevenson last Friday night. They beat North Jackson 24-0 in two quarters of play, and defeated North Sand Mountain 28-7 in two additional quarters.
In 2022, Sylvania finished with a 10-4 overall record, including a 5-2 mark in Class 3A Region 6. The Rams closed with a 55-22 loss against eventual- state runner-up Piedmont in the state semifinals.
The Rams lost Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State first-team running back Braiden Thomas to graduation, but have first-team defender Ashdon Cooley returning to the defensive line. Brant Kittle, Griffin Haygood and Ryan Koger also graduated from last year’s starting rotation.
Nine returning starters are back for Sylvania, including quarterback Jaxon Smith, running back Aiden Parham and wide receiver Zack Anderson. Lineman Ky Shankles and defenders Colby Buttram, Leo Kirby and Jonah Gurley are also back.
“All of these returners bring more experience than we have had in a long time,” Vann said. “I look forward to seeing guys who have been in this program for three years now perform.”
Travis Owens and Seth Ledford are among the younger players who Vann said he expects to make big contributions this season.
The Rams open the regular season Friday, Sept. 1 at Saks in Anniston.
The 2023 Sylvania football schedule:
8/25—BYE WEEK
9/1—at Saks
9/8—vs. Piedmont*
9/15—at Ohatchee*
9/22—vs. Geraldine*
9/29—vs. Pisgah
10/6—at Glencoe*
10/13—vs. Plainview*
10/20—at Hokes Bluff*
10/27—at Westbrook Christian*
11/3—vs. Fyffe
*—denotes region game
Schedule is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.