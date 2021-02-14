FYFFE — Luke Smith received an outlet pass and slammed home a two-handed dunk to give No. 2-seeded Plainview Bears the lead and the momentum needed to fight off the top-seeded Fyffe Red Devils.
Smith scored 19 points to lead four Plainview players in double-digit scoring, as a third-quarter run lifted the Bears into the lead for good en route to a 67-57 Class 3A, Area 14 championship victory against Fyffe at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Friday night.
“That third quarter is where they hurt us,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. “Luke Smith had a really great third quarter, and we really didn’t have an answer for him.”
Fyffe (23-6) led 29-25 at halftime before Plainview (27-5) chipped away to begin the third period. Smith sank one of his four 3-point baskets before Cole Millican found Smith for another trey to pull the Bears within 33-32 with 2:55 remaining in the period.
Smith received an outlet pass and leaped for a two-handed slam dunk to put Plainview ahead for good at 34-33 with 2:35 left in the third.
“We couldn’t guard (Smith),” Thrash said. “The help off of him was shooting the ball really well, so it was difficult for us.
“But not being able to score was also a factor. We couldn’t match them scoring-wise. We couldn’t get anything under the goal. It got physical under there and we couldn’t finish and had trouble shooting on the perimeter as well, so it was a bad combination.”
“It seems like these great matchups have been happening for a couple of years now,” Bears coach Robi Coker said. “Anytime the ball is tipped between these two teams, we expect a hard, physical game.”
Millican finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Plainview. Dylan Haymon scored 13 points and Jathan Underwood had 10 points.
Parker Godwin paced the Red Devils with a game-high 23 points, Tate Goolesby had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Brody Dalton chipped in 12 rebounds and Micah Johnson finished with eight points.
Smith hit a corner 3 off a pass from Millican to end the third with the Bears holding a 39-35 advantage.
“Luke Smith got going and it’s good to have him back,” Coker said. “He’s getting his legs under him now.”
Johnson made a jump shot and Dalton sank a pair of free throws midway through the fourth to cut the deficit to 43-39, but the combination of Plainview’s defense and high-percentage attempts and Fyffe’s missed shot opportunities put Fyffe in a 51-41 hole with 3:05 to play.
Smith used a crossover dribble to get a defender off balance and drove to the basket for a layup to give the Bears a 53-43 lead with 2:32 left.
Xavier Works stole an inbounds pass for a quick layup to pull the Red Devils within four points at the 1:05 mark, and Johnson sank a deep 2-pointer to make it a four-point deficit with 51.4 seconds left.
But it was as close as Fyffe could get to threatening the lead, as Plainview sealed the game from the free-throw line with a perfect 8-of-8 shooting effort.
“I thought we did a great job of finding the open man and feeding the hot hand,” Coker said. “We did a good job of taking great shots in the last 10 minutes of the game.”
The all-tournament team included:
Plainview — Millican (MVP), Smith, Underwood, Haymon
Fyffe — Godwin, Johnson, Dalton, Goolesby
Sylvania — Logan McCullough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.