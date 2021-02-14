Today

Rain. High 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. High 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.