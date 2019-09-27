Hale named T-J Player of the Week

Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Hale is this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving 41 percent of the 2,800 votes in this week's online poll.
Hale led the Cornerstone Eagles to a dominant 67-13 win over Brooklane Baptist and fired eight touchdown passes in the win.
Hale got his team on the board just two plays into Friday's game when he connected with Matt Johnson on a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
Brooklane answered with a score and took their lone lead of the night until Hale put the Eagles out in front for good with a 60-yard strike to Layne Fortner.
CCA's running added two more scores on touchdown runs by Fortner and Israel Phillips before Hale threw touchdown passes to the duo before halftime. Hale hit Fortner on a 38-yard touchdown and hit Phillips with a swing pass that he took 50 yards to the end zone to make the lead 39-13 at halftime.
Hale then opened the second half with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Eli Carter and later hit Fortner once again for a 47-yard score.
Hale final stats saw him complete 11-of-16 passes for 353 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made two PAT kicks, which count for two points each in 6-man football, completed a pass to score on a 1-point try and recovered a fumble on defense.
Cornerstone hosts Victory-Millbook Friday.
