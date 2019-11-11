Sylvania falls to Lauderdale County

The Sylvania Rams fell behind early in a 46-20 loss to the Lauderdale County Tigers in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs in Rogersville on Friday night.
Lauderdale (9-2) scored three first-quarter touchdowns to lead 21-0 at halftime, providing enough of a cushion to end the Rams’ season.
The Rams finished their year at 7-4 after a third-place finish in Region 7, and returned to the postseason after missing the cut in 2018.
