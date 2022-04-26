Plainview, Ider, Collinsville win first-round state playoff series, host second-round games this week

As the AHSAA’s second round of state playoff games start this week, three DeKalb County teams will host second-round series.
In Class 3A, Collinsville hosts Lauderdale County, beginning with a doubleheader Thursday. Game 1’s first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. with Game 2 following at 6:30 p.m. An if-needed Game 3 is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Plainview hosts Phil Campbell in a 3A series with a doubleheader Friday, a Game 1 start at 5 p.m. and Game 2 set for 7 p.m. The if-needed third game is scheduled for noon Saturday.
In 2A, Ider plays host to Southeastern with Game 1 scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. An if-needed third game is scheduled for noon Saturday.
A look at DeKalb’s first-round series —
Plainview 4, Ohatchee 0:
Sam Crowell sat 11 batters and walked two while surrendering four hits in a complete game on the mound, as Plainview shut out Ohatchee 4-0 in Game 2, sweeping the 3A first-round state playoff series Friday.
The Area 14 champion Bears (25-5) advanced to the second round, where they’ll play Area 15 winner Phil Campbell. Phil Campbell swept Area 9 runner-up Saks in the opening round.
In Game 2 against Ohatchee, Harrison Huber doubled on two hits and Crowell doubled and drove in two runs. Noah White and Braden Haymon each scored a run with an RBI.
Brent Honaker doubled on two hits and Jesse Baswell added two hits for the Indians. Carson Tittle tossed a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing eight hits.
In Game 1, White struck out nine, walked none and allowed three hits in a complete game en route to a 3-0 shutout win.
At the plate for the Bears, Ethan Williams scattered two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Logan Payne chipped in two hits and plated a run, and Huber scored a run.
For the Indians, Bryce Noah gave up seven hits while striking out eight and walking none in a complete game.
Ider 18, Altamont 4:
Keegan Whitaker and Peyton Hood drove in four runs apiece, and Ider eliminated Altamont in blowout fashion in the first-round series finale of the 2A state playoffs in Birmingham on Saturday.
In the decisive third game in the best-of-three series, the Area 15 runners-up Hornets (24-9) tallied 15 hits en route to advancing to the second round of the postseason. They’ll face Area 11 champion Southeastern in a second-round best-of-three series. Southeastern swept Whitesburg Christian Academy in the first round.
Ider advanced behind a strong showing at the plate. In Game 3, Whitaker scattered three hits, including a triple and a double in addition to driving in four runs. Hood doubled on two hits with four RBIs and two runs scored, Andrew Blevins plated two runs with three hits and three RBIs and Cody Tinker drove in two runs on two hits.
Tinker picked up the win on the mound, striking out 11, walking three and surrendering four runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Altamont’s Jack Langloh lasted 3 1/3 innings of the loss. He gave up five runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
Sam Linde hit a two-run home run, as the Knights amassed 10 hits.
Whitaker sat 10 batters, walked none and allowed six hits for four runs in a complete game, as the Hornets romped past Altamont 10-4 in Game 2 on Friday, forcing a third game.
Whitaker drove in three runs, Blevins doubled on two hits and plated two runs and Everett King had two hits and two RBIs, while Layne White registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
The Knights rallied to win Game 1, 4-3, by plating three runs in the fifth inning.
Hood retired nine, walked one and surrendered eight hits in a complete game for the Hornets.
Whitaker drove in a run with a double on two hits, and Tinker added two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Piedmont 10, Sylvania 0:
Sylvania was held without a hit against Piedmont in Game 2 of the 3A state playoffs, suffering a sweep Friday.
Brody Smith allowed three runs on two hits while walking one and striking out none in one inning of the loss on the mound for the Rams (6-15), the Area 14 runner-up.
Cassius Faires struck out four and walked three while delivering a no-hitter in a complete-game effort for the Area 11 champion Bulldogs.
Jack Hayes homered on two hits with two RBIs, Austin Estes plated three runs and doubled on two hits and Max Hanson doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
Sawyer Hughes accounted for Sylvania’s lone hit in a 5-0 loss in Game 1.
Gavin Chambers gave up four hits and runs while walking five and striking out one in 5 1/3 innings for the Rams.
For the Bulldogs, Hayes tossed a complete-game shutout. He sat seven, walked one and allowed one hit.
Estes doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Faires drove in two runs.
