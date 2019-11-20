PREP NOTEBOOK: Plainview boys down Gadsden City for first win

Cole Millican had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Plainview boys to their first win of the season, a 69-45 victory against Gadsden City on Tuesday night.
Millican shot 9 of 14 from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range as the Bears (1-2) continued their early non-region schedule. Tristian Willingham made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Dylan Haymon and Grant Sanders added eight points and five rebounds apiece.
The Bears shot 9 of 15 from the free-throw line, while Gadsden City went 4 of 10 from the foul line.
Plainview grabbed a 26-13 first-quarter lead and led 34-25 at halftime.
Gadsden City was held to seven fourth-quarter points.
Willingham led the Bears with nine points in a 56-36 loss against Hoover at the Ramsay Tip-Off Classic in Birmingham on Saturday.
Millican scored seven points and Luke Smith added six points and five rebounds in the loss.
Hoover led 11-3 after the opening period and 20-9 at halftime.
Plainview visits Guntersville, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lee’s free throws help Sylvania girls beat NSM
Kenadie Lee made all 11 of her fourth-quarter free-throw attempts to help the Sylvania girls beat North Sand Mountain 58-49 in their season-opener Tuesday night.
Lee finished with a team-high 15 points for the Rams (1-0). Leianna Currie scored 11 points and Makayla Bullock chipped in 10 points.
The Rams took a 19-10 advantage heading into the second period, where Currie made a 3-pointer to push them to a 29-17 lead at halftime.
Vicky Hassell scored half of her game-high 24 points in the fourth for NSM (0-1). The Bison rallied with 21 points in the final period, but Lee’s free throws accounted for all but two of Sylvania’s fourth-quarter points and lifted the Rams to victory.
Jessi Weldon chipped in 11 points for the Bison.
