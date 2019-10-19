No. 1 Red Devils burn Bison, clinch 8th region title in 9 years

FYFFE – Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils were crowned 2A, Region 8 champions after another dominant performance in a 62-14 beating of the North Sand Mountain Bison at home Friday.
Fyffe has now won eight regional titles in the last nine years, losing just one regional matchup in that span.
Friday’s win saw the Red Devils score nine touchdowns before North Sand Mountain became the first team to score against Fyffe in nearly a month.
The first quarter saw two short touchdown runs from quarterback Zach Pyron and a 53-yard strike through the air from Pyron to Brody Dalton. Dalton hit all three of those early PATs and was a perfect 8-for-8 for the night.
Ike Rowell then stretched the lead into the 30s with a pair of touchdown runs from two and five yards out within three minutes of each other early in the second quarter.
Pyron then closed the half with a touchdown run from seven yards out to make the lead 42-0 at the break.
Rowell’s biggest play of the night came on special teams when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half all the way back for an 82-yard touchdown.
Just 90 seconds later, Eli Benefield picked off a Bison pass on defense and returned it 14 yards to the end zone to make the lead 56-0 at the end of the third.
Brodie Hicks then scored Fyffe’s final touchdown of the night on a 5-yard carry across the goal to make the lead 62-0 with 6:54 left to play.
North Sand Mountain’s Cade Bell then returned the following kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to end Fyffe’s bid at a fourth consecutive shutout. The Bison scored once more with 1:21 left to play when quarterback Landon Green hit Derek Bearden for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Fyffe held the Bison to -5 yards rushing and outgained North Sand Mountain 318-103.
Fyffe will go for their 33rd consecutive regional win next week at Ider while North Sand Mountain hosts Section.
