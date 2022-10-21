Three DeKalb County volleyball teams advanced to the state round of competition following performances at the AHSAA North Super Regional Volleyball Championships at Von Braun Center in Huntsville this week.
Fyffe advanced in Class 2A, and Geraldine and Plainview advanced in 3A, as the regional tournament concluded in Huntsville on Friday.
The state tournament begins at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham on Tuesday. Tickets are $10 per day and may be purchased in advance at www.gofan.co or from the Go Fan link on the AHSAA website, www.ahsaa.com. Tickets will be validated at either the front entrances or the rear entrances.
Fyffe (21-27) scored an opening-round, 3-1 victory against Cold Springs on Thursday, adding a 3-2 win against Altamont in the regional quarterfinals to secure a spot in the 2A Elite Eight. In Friday’s semifinal round, Fyffe fell to Donoho 3-0 and lost 3-0 against Lindsay Lane in the ensuing third-place match. The Red Devils will play Bayshore Christian in the first round of the state tournament at noon Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Geraldine (32-16) swept Winfield 3-0 in the first round Thursday, before topping Lauderdale County 3-1 in the quarterfinal round. The Bulldogs lost 3-0 to Ohatchee in Friday’s semifinal round, before adding a 3-0 sweep of Susan Moore in the third-place match. The Bulldogs pair against Prattville Christian Academy in Birmingham at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Also in 3A, Plainview (61-11) downed Carbon Hill 3-0 in Thursday’s first round, before knocking off Danville 3-1 in the quarterfinals. In Friday’s semifinal round, the Bears swept Susan Moore 3-0, before falling 3-2 vs. Ohatchee in the regional title match. Plainview opens the state round against Houston Academy in Birmingham at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Ider (15-16) was eliminated by Holly Pond 3-0 in Thursday’s 2A first round, and Fort Payne (33-22) was eliminated in a 3-0 loss to Mountain Brook in 6A’s opening round Wednesday.
