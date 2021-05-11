In the decisive third game, the Fyffe Red Devils fell behind by five runs after the opening inning and couldn’t recover in a 13-0 loss to the Phil Campbell Bobcats in five innings, ending their season in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs in Fyffe on Saturday.
The Red Devils closed their season with a 25-3 record after beginning the 2021 campaign with a 19-game winning streak.
Fyffe was limited to three hits, while drawing a walk and leaving all four runners stranded in scoring position in the Game 3 loss.
The Bobcats amassed 12 hits, led by Mason Swinney’s three with two RBIs and two runs scored. John Miller Lawson scored three runs and had two hits, Bryant Hyde plated three runs and scattered two hits with two RBIs and Austen Baker chipped in two with two RBIs and a run scored.
Fyffe used six different pitchers in the series finale. Koby Harris allowed seven runs on four hits with a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
For Campbell, Raper struck out four and walked one while surrendering three hits.
Fyffe forced the decisive third game by rallying with three runs in the seventh inning en route to a 4-2 victory on Friday night.
After trailing 2-1 for three innings, Tanner Cowart doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Harris and Ike Rowell in the process, lifting the Red Devils into a go-ahead 3-2 edge with one out in play. Cowart tagged home when Parker Godwin doubled to left field.
Rowell retired 12 batters and walked none while giving up two runs on six hits in a complete-game pitching performance for Fyffe. He also led all Fyffe batters with two hits, including a double.
In a complete game, Luke Barnwell scattered eight hits, walked seven and struck out two for the Bobcats.
Raper led Campbell with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
In Game 1, Campbell collected 10 hits and outperformed Fyffe 11-5.
The Bobcats led 7-0 entering the sixth inning before Fyffe responded with a Rowell single that scored Will Stephens from third base.
Campbell pulled ahead 11-1 in the top of the seventh. The Red Devils answered with four runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit.
Stephens led Fyffe at the plate with two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Harris added two RBIs.
Cowart lasted five innings in the start for Fyffe, scattering five hits for five runs while striking out five and walking four.
Swinney picked up the win in 6 1/3 innings, sitting 10 batters and walking four while allowing five hits.
Trey Leindecker contributed three hits and scored two runs with an RBI, Baker scored two runs with two hits and an RBI and Raper added two hits with a run scored and an RBI.
