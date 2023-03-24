The Fort Payne girls track and field team compiled 177 points, beating second-place Scottsboro by 81 points to win the Northeast Alabama Invitational at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Thursday.

The Fort Payne boys placed fifth with 64 points. McCallie (Tenn.) won in a rout with 238 points, while Scottsboro (85) was second and Southside-Gadsden (76.50) was third.

