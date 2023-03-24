The Fort Payne girls track and field team compiled 177 points, beating second-place Scottsboro by 81 points to win the Northeast Alabama Invitational at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Thursday.
The Fort Payne boys placed fifth with 64 points. McCallie (Tenn.) won in a rout with 238 points, while Scottsboro (85) was second and Southside-Gadsden (76.50) was third.
Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza set a new school record with her winning time of 5:11.82 in the girls 1600-meter run. She ran a leg of the winning 4x400-meter relay with teammates Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore. Barboza also placed second in the 800-meter run (2:22.01).
The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes, Sara Boatwright and Abigail Vega won its race (10:08.10). Hughes won the 3200-meter race (12:12.29).
Varnadore won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a personal best 16.65 and won the 300-meter hurdles (48.70).
Aubrey Evans won the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches, and placed third in triple jump with a personal best 35-4.
Skyler Cody won the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.08) and was second in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a personal record 41.52. Cody ran a leg of a second-place effort in the 4x400-meter relay with teammates Ryder Griggs, Connor Kinsley and Lane Pilotte.
Here are complete results for competing DeKalb County teams:
Fort Payne
Girls
100-meter dash
Libby Redden, 17th, 14.55
Austin Walker, 19th, 14.59
Alli Wells, 21st, 14.64
Avry Johnson, 23rd, 14.69
Braylin McFee, 25th, 14.72
Erene Prater, 27th, 14.81
Preston Boyer, 35th, 15.18
Emily Landry, 36th, 15.23
Alexus Nixon, 37th, 15.25
Amaiya O'Neal, 40th, 15.30
Hope Hamlin, 47th, 15.63
Ciana Chaney, 49th, 15.77
Aerionna Edwards, 53rd, 15.88
Yvette Tambunan, 55th, 16.27
Amy Maks, 57th, 16.50
Suleyly Lopez, 58th, 16.51
Morgan Galloway, 62nd, 17.37
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 27.60
Jada Griggs, 12th, 29.76
Kayleigh Saltzman, 14th, 29.94
Avry Johnson, 20th, 30.80
Braylin McFee, 24th, 31.47
Erene Prater, 26th, 31.78
Emily Landry, 30th, 32.00
Mary Ellis Trammell, 31st, 32.04
Preston Boyer, 38th, 32.81
Aerionna Edwards, 40th, 32.93
Yvette Tambunan, 43rd, 33.47
Hope Hamlin, 44th, 33.70
Ciana Chaney, 48th, 34.02
Amy Mask, 51st, 34.11
Suleyly Lopez, 56th, 34.90
Morgan Galloway, 61st, 36.76
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 1:01.79
Jordan Strogov, fifth, 1:03.48
Madison Wright, eighth, 1:05.94
Jada Griggs, ninth, 1:06.10
Kinsley Worthey, 13th, 1:07.27
Estefany Garcia, 21st, 1:10.09
Mary Ellis Trammell, 1:11.62
Libby Tallent, 31st, 1:12.19
Margo Trammell, 40th, 1:14.78
Rita Esteban, 48th, 1:19.27
Kaleyn Anthony, 49th, 1:19.42
Khloe Pasquill, 54th, 1:21.99
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, second, 2:22.01
Abigail Vega, third, 2:31.86
Madison Wright, fourth, 2:32.68
Isabel Reyes, seventh, 2:36.60
Sara Boatwright, 12th, 2:42.78
Kailey Cameron, 16th, 2:49.80
Michelle Belman, 19th, 2:52.56
Ava Kate Jett, 21st, 2:55.11
Josselyn Vega, 25th, 2:57.17
Libby Tallent, 34th, 3:04.04
Rita Esteban, 37th, 3:07.72
Khloe Pasquill, 38th, 3:11.46
Kaleyn Anthony, 39th, 3:11.47
Brittney Gonzalez, 43rd, 3:13.40
1600-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 5:11.82
Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 5:47.06
Abigail Vega, sixth, 5:49.06
Isabel Reyes, 12th, 6:08.05
Arianna Ignacio, 14th, 6:18.66
Ava Kate Jett, 19th, 6:30.46
Kailey Cameron, 20th, 6:35.27
Michelle Belman, 24th, 6:41.84
Josselyn Vega, 28th, 6:53.63
Brittney Gonzalez, 35th, 7:15.47
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, first, 12:12.29
Arianna Ignacio, fourth, 13.35.10
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 16.65
Sophia Trammell, fourth, 18.36
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 48.70
Sophia Trammell, third, 51.29
Kinsley Worthey, 13th, 55.97
Margo Trammell, 14th, 57.76
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Sophia Trammell, Aubrey Evans, Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey), third, 52.41
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore, Anahi Barboza), first, 4:15.37
Fort Payne "B" (Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey, Jada Griggs, Sara Boatwright), fourth, 4:31.23
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes, Sara Boatwright, Abigail Vega), first, 10:08.10
Fort Payne "B" (Kailey Cameron, Isabel Reyes, Ava Kate Jett, Michelle Belman), sixth, 11:12.41
High jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-6
Cooper Garrett, sixth, 4-8
Long jump
Austin Walker, fifth, 14-6
Libby Redden, sixth, 14-6
Alli Wells, 17th, 13-3
Amaiya O'Neal, 18th, 12-10.5
Kayleigh Saltzman, 21st, 12-5.5
Triple jump
Aubrey Evans, third, 35-4
Cooper Garrett, fourth, 34-9
Lydie Varnadore, sixth, 33-6
Austin Walker, ninth, 31-4.5
Libby Redden, 10th, 30-11.5
Discus throw
Alexis Shrader, seventh, 76-0
Seagan Hill, eighth, 74-10
Cooper Garrett, 11th, 73-10
Lillie Freeman, 13th, 71-7
Mckenna Jackson, 16th, 69-4
Audrey Pacini, 28th, 55-11
Heavaunly Prater, 31st, 53-9
Kenia Barboza, 33rd, 47-8
Kyvei Prater, 36th, 47-0
Kayla Barboza, 42nd, 36-2
Javelin throw
Cooper Garrett, second, 113-0
Seagan Hill, eighth, 83-0
Mckeena Jackson, 19th, 72-8
Alexis Shrader, 21st, 71-10
Kayla Barboza, 34th, 46-9
Lillie Freeman, 35th, 43-11
Heavaunly Prater, 37th, 38-8
Kenia Barboza, 38th, 36-7
Kyvei Prater, 39th, 35-8
Shot put
Mckeena Jackson, third, 30-0.5
Seagan Hill, 14th, 25-9.25
Alexis Shrader, 15th, 25-6.5
Kyvei Prater, 25th, 21-10.5
Heavaunly Prater, 32nd, 17-10.5
Kayla Barboza, 36th, 14-4.5
Kenia Barboza, 37th, 13-11.5
Boys
100-meter dash
Simeon Bickerstaff, 15th, 12.28
Olive Perea, 16th, 12.30
Benjamin Rush, 20th, 12.35
Lane Whited, 21st, 12.37
Caden Kilgore, 25th, 12.48
Carter Tinker, 28th, 12.59
Malachi Jelks, 32nd, 12.69
Hayden Presley, 35th, 12.79
Zachary Strogov, 46th, 13.41
Dylan Hensley, 54th, 14.01
Kaden Henderson, 58th, 14.87
Davis Elliot, 59th, 15.11
Makai Gladden, 60th, 15.32
200-meter dash
Benjamin Rush, 14th, 25.23
Lane Whited, 15th, 25.30
Simeon Bickerstaff, 16th, 25.34
Kingston Orr, 32nd, 26.96
Zachary Strogov, 35th, 27.36
Dylan Hensley, 50th, 29.48
Davis Elliott, 52nd, 30.36
Kaden Henderson, 53rd, 30.47
Makai Gladden, 55th, 33.07
400-meter dash
Tyler Anthony, ninth, 54.44
Connor Kinsley, 13th, 55.32
Lane Whited, 30th, 57.31
Kingston Orr, 39th, 59.43
800-meter run
Lane Pilotte, 14th, 2:07.09
Pablo Rodriguez, 15th, 2:08.60
Samuel Moses, 16th, 2:09.24
Tyler Anthony, 26th, 2:15.58
Daniel De Leon, 32nd, 2:18.67
Ismael Jiminez, 36th, 2:19.89
Everett Horton, 43rd, 2:26.93
Orlando Valdez, 46th, 2:31.35
Zair Ovalle, 51st, 2:36.33
Logan Bryant, 52nd, 2:36.59
Isaac Northcutt, 58th, 2:41.43
Cooper Buffington, 61st, 2:50.22
1600-meter run
Samuel Moses, 16th, 4:51.85
Conner Hughes, 29th, 5:03.19
Daniel De Leon, 32nd, 5:06.91
Lane Pilotte, 33rd, 5:12.28
Ismael Jiminez, 38th, 5:16.66
Logan Bryant, 43rd, 5:31.78
Zair Ovalle, 46th, 5:33.61
Everett Horton, 47th, 5:33.78
Isaac Northcutt, 53rd, 5:42.70
Orlando Valdez, 54th, 5:43.82
Cooper Buffington, 60th, 6:06.05
3200-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, ninth, 10:35.00
Conner Hughes, 14th, 11:13.47
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 15.08
300-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, second, 41.52
Ryder Griggs, third, 42.27
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Oliver Perea, Skyler Cody, Connor Kinsley, Ryder Griggs), third, 44.83
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Skyler Cody, Ryder Griggs, Connor Kinsley, Lane Pilotte), second, 3:31.99
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne "A" (Tyler Anthony, Samuel Moses, Lane Pilotte, Pablo Rodriguez), third, 8:18.15
Long jump
Simeon Bickerstaff, 19th, 17-7.5
Malachi Jelks, 27th, 16-3.5
Triple jump
Connor Kinsley, fifth, 41-3.5
Discus throw
Hayden Presley, 15th, 91-8
Carter Tinker, 25th, 76-6
Javelin throw
Carter Tinker, second, 157-7
Caden Kilgore, sixth, 137-2
Hayden Presley, 30th, 82-8
Shot put
Carter Tinker, sixth, 40-11.75
Hayden Presley, eighth, 40-2
Caden Kilgore, 10th, 39-3.5
Fyffe
Girls
100-meter dash
Kirby Coots, 11th, 14.07
Adyson Bailey, 20th, 14.61
Nataly Woodle, 26th, 14.76
Jacey Green, 31st, 15.04
200-meter dash
Kirby Coots, 11th, 29.58
Adyson Bailey, 16th, 30.38
Nataly Woodle, 23rd, 31.45
Jacey Green, 34th, 32.29
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, 19th, 1:09.05
Hadley West, 33rd, 1:13.10
Kimberly Dukes, 39th, 1:14.62
Abby Reno, 50th, 1:19.76
800-meter run
Hadley West, 26th, 2:57.62
Miley Westbrook, 30th, 2:58.81
4x100-meter relay
Fyffe "A" (Adyson Bailey, Jacey Green, Nataly Woodle, Kirby Coots), seventh, 55.91
Discus
Hadlee Powell, fourth, 85-1
Sadie Smith, 28th, 55-11
Shot put
Hadlee Powell, sixth, 28-5.75
Sadie Smith, 21st, 23-6
Boys
100-meter dash
Brycen Green, 44th, 13.35
200-meter dash
Brycen Green, 48th, 28.63
400-meter dash
David Smith, 28th, 56.78
Brycen Green, 47th, 1:05.11
800-meter run
Dawson McCollum, 33rd, 2:19.00
David Smith, 37th, 2:20.59
1600-meter run
Dawson McCollum, 26th, 4:59.57
Geraldine
Girls
1600-meter run
Gabriella Bartolome, 39th, 8:01.40
Amy Dillon, 40th, 8:18.48
